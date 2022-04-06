It’s spring, renewal is in the air and if you’re thinking about a job move, now is a great time to start looking. We’ve got a huge selection of fresh roles on our job board — here are just three.

Inpixon is a company innovating in the indoor intelligence space, delivering actionable insights for people, places, and things. Its indoor intelligence platform provides organizations with the tools to ingest, interpret, and integrate data with indoor maps. A range of dynamic, scalable solutions encompass indoor mapping, analytics, security, and indoor positioning.

Reporting to the Director of Customer Engineering, the company is adding an Android Developer to the team. It’s a great opportunity for an innovative, solutions-driven coder to make a powerful impact on the responsiveness and quality of Inpixion’s new mobile functionality.

To apply, you’ll be an Android Developer with experience integrating multiple internal systems and building applications that leverage visualization SDKs. You’ll be a true innovator, who enjoys digging into problems and solving them. If you want to be part of a scaling company that provides intelligent solutions, including indoor navigation, cybersecurity tools, asset-tracking, and geofencing, this could be the role for you.

As part of the team, you’ll be based in Palo Alto, California, managing the rollout of production code, bug fixing, and developing the UI/UX. You will maintain Inpixon’s high-quality standards, researching and implementing updates, and you’ll work with clients to create patches that unblock their integrations and resolve their issues.

Since 2007, Airbnb has revolutionized the hospitality industry. Now, millions of hosts and travelers choose to create a free Airbnb account so they can list their space and book unique accommodation anywhere in the world. It takes a unified team committed to the company’s core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and its fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st-century company.

Airbnb is hiring an Associate Principal, Technology SOX, and to be eligible for the role you’ll have a B.S. in Accounting or Finance or Management Information Systems or a related field as well as a minimum of five-plus years of experience, preferably with some years of external audit or consulting experience with publicly traded companies.

An ability to work collaboratively with people at all levels of the organization is key and you’ll need excellent communication, resource allocation, and project management skills, as well as the ability to influence across functions and various levels.

You will also develop the annual compliance plan for Platform IT controls in coordination with Platform Controlling and Global Risk (Internal Audit), work with business and engineering partners to identify financially relevant services, systems, databases, and application functionality, and develop and help implement IT general controls for platform services in collaboration with business and engineering partners.

Powering some of the world’s biggest brands including Hyatt Hotels, Fitbit, Penguin Books, Oatly, and Heniz, Shopify is one the fastest-growing ecommerce providers in the world, powering thousands of big and small ecommerce stores and businesses.

Shopify has an opening for a Senior Site Reliability Engineer, based in Hawaii, working with the Resiliency team. The Reliability group is DevOps for Data: it operates Shopify’s data platform efficiently in a consistent and reliable manner. They are reliability engineers that build tools and infrastructure with other teams within the Data Platform to leverage and encourage consistency. They champion reliability across shared platform infrastructure, ensure data services are performing according to service level objectives, that all systems have service-level indicators, and if those systems fall below their objectives, recovery is swift.

To apply for the role of Senior Site Reliability Engineer, you’ll have four-to-six years of experience working with deployments of distributed query and compute engines (Spark, Flink, Druid, Trino/PrestoDB) and familiarity with modern Big-Data storage technologies. You’ll also be a high-energy self-starter with experience and passion for data and big data scale processing and will enjoy working in fast-paced environments and love making an impact.

