We’re in something of a digital golden age, where technology encourages creativity, where the barriers to entry have been drastically reduced and where people from all walks of life can take advantage of new opportunities.

No-code opens the door for nontechnical users

While many of today’s innovations were once largely driven by a community of web developers, software engineers and computer programmers, the power to scale and innovate is no longer in the hands of the technical elite.

The global impact of COVID-19 forced organizations of all sizes to rethink their software capabilities, including their approach to app development. This shift enables anyone with the right tools to configure business systems without writing code, also known as “no-code.”

With the advent of no-code software platforms, making an idea a reality no longer requires the help of IT professionals. Instead of waiting three to six months for developers to hand-code each line of code, websites and mobile applications can be built at breakneck speed in a matter of hours or days.

No-code solutions are comparable to graphic design apps, in which data abstraction is used to ensure the complexity behind the scenes remains hidden to users. The process can be reduced to a series of drag-and-drop functionality performed in software editors.

One company that has recently emerged as one of the key player in the no-code software sector is Thunkable.

How Thunkable levels the playing field

Founded in 2015, Thunkable is a no-code platform that allows users to build native mobile apps for every major operating system without needing to write a single line of code.

With the company’s drag-and-drop interface, extensible integrations, open APIs and advanced editing capabilities, users can create an app and publish it directly to app marketplaces. Incubated at Google and MIT, Thunkable’s goal is to change the way people build apps by making native development accessible to anyone.

So far, 7 million apps have been designed on the Thunkable platform across 184 countries worldwide. And with its series B $30 million funding round, the company is planning.

to improve its enterprise capabilities, develop a marketplace for creator communities and encourage the certification of individuals and curriculums.

“At a time when the creator economy is booming and the cost of mobile apps is rising, Thunkable empowers users to do more with less,” said Arun Saigal, CEO of Thunkable. “Whether they want to use a pre-built template or create one from scratch, we give them the space to build a fully functional app to completion without any limitations.”

No-code impact on IT department capacity

According to Gartner, 70% of new applications developed by organizations will use low-code or no-code technologies by 2025.

This comes as no surprise, since 72% of IT leaders claim that their project backlogs are preventing them from working on more strategic projects.

With the proliferation of no-code, IT teams will no longer be the sole proprietors of how enterprises leverage technology, but serve as flexible partners who can reclaim their productivity and add real value to their day-to-day workflow.