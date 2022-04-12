Arcion, which helps businesses replicate data from production databases so that it can be used to perform analysis on warehousing platforms like Databricks and Snowflake, today launched Arcion Cloud, a managed data replication service that Arcion says works “without a single line of code.”

Last month, Arcion raised a $13 million Series A round for its replication service. It comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly needing to replicate data from production databases like Oracle and MySQL to perform sophisticated analysis on the data, including running it through powerful applications like AI. In September, data integration giant Fivetran acquired HVR, which specialized in data replication, and raised $565 million at a $5.6 billion valuation.

Like HVR, Arcion uses something called “change data capture” (CDC), which allows businesses to replicate data in real time. CDC refers to identifying the changes to the source data, and then synchronizing only these changes for replication, thus improving efficiency. Another competing replication service is Oracle Golden Gate, which is best used for Oracle to Oracle data replication.

Today’s Arcion Cloud release is the first fully managed CDC data replication as a service that enables enterprises to “deploy high-performance, high-volume data pipelines in minutes instead of months,” the company said in a press release. The company added that, through just a few clicks, the platform provides interoperability for popular database technologies, initially including three sources, Oracle, MySQL and Snowflake, and three targets, Databricks, Snowflake and SingleStore.

While APIs have been used to connect SaaS tools, data residing in transactional enterprise databases has mostly been locked up by design, to ensure performance and security. This has made extracting enterprise data a time-consuming, resource-intensive task – resulting in slower analytics and unsustainable costs, given the increasing scale of real-time data.

The company said Arcion Cloud is available on AWS USA and will support Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud by the end of 2022.