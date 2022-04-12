We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, cloud data protection provider Clumio announced the launch of Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB, a turnkey ransomware protection solution designed to protect data stored in Amazon DynamoDB storage from ransomware.

Clumio Protect provides organizations with air-gapped ransomware protection, storing protected data in Clumio SecureVault and offering granular recovery capabilities in the event of breaches.

For enterprises, this approach reduces the chance of sensitive data being exfiltrated or encrypted by an external attacker so they can store data knowing that it can’t be tampered with or deleted.

Shutting down ransomware attacks

The announcement comes as ransomware attacks are on the rise, with SonicWall researchers recording 623.2 million ransomware attempts in 2021, an increase of 105% from the year before.

It also comes as attackers begin to use double and triple extortion techniques to put as much pressure on organizations as possible to force them to pay up.

While databases like AmazonDB have added backup and restore capabilities to help defend against ransomware attempts, these solutions offer limited protection against modern attacks because they fail to secure user accounts.

“In-account snapshots in the public cloud do not protect against account compromise. Clumio provides air-gapped backups for mission-critical DynamoDB data that are stored outside of the customer’s access control domain thereby protecting against bad-actors like ransomware and insider threats,” said Clumio cofounder and CEO Poojan Kumar.

At the same time, “existing cloud native data protection tools lack centralized visibility into DynamoDB data protection policies, creating extra work at audit time.”

Clumio Protect addresses both these challenges by moving protected data where it can’t be accessed by over privileged users, while providing centralized dashboards and reports to enable users to monitor the compliance status of DynamoDB assets.

An introduction to the ransomware protection market

The announcement comes as the ransomware protection market is expected to grow from a valuation of $41.25 billion in 2019, to $139.09 billion by 2027, as organizations attempt to protect themselves from financially devastating ransomware attacks, which have an average cost of $4.62 million per data breach.

Clumio isn’t the only data backup provider in the market attempting to provide enhanced data backup and protection capabilities for Amazon DynamoDB.

One of the organization’s main competitors is Commvault, which offers backup and recovery support for Amazon DynamoDB and recently announced generating $202.4 million in revenue during the last quarter of 2021.

Another competitor is TrendMicro, which offers continuous backups for Amazon DynamoDB, with Point-in-time recovery of data stored in backups, who recently announced net sales of $1,899 million at the end of 2021.

However, Kumar argues that Clumio Protect is differentiated from competitors because it is the only turn-key anti ransomware solution for DynamoDB, with air-gapped backups that can’t be changed or deleted. “Other existing value solutions for DynamoDB are not turnkey and require a lot of manual effort to enable. It also typically requires a vault per region and there is no global vault to seamlessly protect DynamoDB tables.