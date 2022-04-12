We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, database platform MongoDB announced the launch of a new pay-as-you-go offering for MongoDB Atlas in the Google Console. The service will enable users to build and scale applications for MongoDB via the Google Cloud Console.

The new solution will enable developers and enterprises to start using MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud without any upfront costs. Instead of paying any upfront fees, they’ll be invoiced via their Google Cloud account on a pay-as-you-go basis, so users don’t need to purchase Atlas via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

MongoDB’s flaship solution MongoDB Atlas, currently generates over $500MM in ARR and maintains a customer base of over 31,500 enterprises including Coinbase, Keller Williams, Shutterfly, Getir, American Tire Distributors, Toyota, Forbes and more.

For enterprises and technical decision makers, the solution offers a developer-friendly platform they can use to manage their data infrastructure.

MongoDB’s ongoing partnership with Google

MongoDB’s new pay-as-you-go offering will serve to strengthen its commercial relationship with Google while making it easier for end users to build applications.

“This announcement reinforces MongoDB Atlas as a first-class offering in the Google Console similar to other Google-native products. Customers and Google sellers, engineers and architects should feel very confident about the long-term investments and relationship between Google and MongoDB,” said Alan Chhabra, executive VP of worldwide partners at MongoDB.

Essentially, this launch marks the next stage in MongoDB and Google Cloud’s ongoing partnership, adding to to MongoDB Atlas’s existing integrations with Google Cloud products including BigQuery, Apigee, Tensorflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Event Arc, Cloud Functions, DataStream, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Dataproc, Dataflow and Pub/Sub.

The enterprise data management market

MongoDB falls in the wider global enterprise data management market, which researchers valued at $72.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.8% between 2021 to 2028.

The organization is competing against a number of other highly popular database management solutions including MySQL, and the open-source object-relational database PostgreSQL.

However, a representative for MongoDB argues that MongoDB’s performance capabilities differentiate it from other competitors on the market.

“Our platform is designed to meet the most demanding requirements for performance and scale. Unlike other solutions that struggle scaling beyond a few nodes and a few regions, MongoDB’s application data platform can enable anyone to provision a globally distributed and persistent data platform anywhere in a matter of minutes with a few clicks of a button — by virtue of being available on 80+ regions across AWS, Azure, and GCP.”