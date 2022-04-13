We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, Cameyo and Google announced the launch of Cameyo Rapid Recovery, a new rapid recovery business continuity tool that’s designed to help enterprises defend against ransomware attacks.

Cameyo Rapid Recovery provides an isolated, secure cloud desktop environment that runs in Google Cloud, which enterprises can switch to instantly if their on-premises environment is attacked.

The service also includes Google Chrome OS Flex, so enterprises can migrate compromised Windows and Mac devices to Chrome OS.

This technology gives enterprises a solution they can use to maintain employee access to critical data during ransomware attacks, so they can stay productive.

Business continuity: the answer to ransomware?

The release comes as ransomware attacks surged 105% last year. Attackers largely focused on encrypting and exfiltrating critical data assets to gain leverage over victim organizations — forcing them to endure tons of costly downtime and data leaks or to pay up.

Research shows that many organizations are concerned over the double and triple extortion tactics that cyber criminals are using, with 74% of IT decision makers are so concerned about new extortion tactics that they believe ransomware should be considered a matter of national security.

For Cameyo, the answer to these threats lies in providing organizations with the business continuity they need to maintain productivity during disruptions and take away the leverage of the attackers.

“Whether it’s due to a cyberattack or some other disaster, if an organization’s network is compromised, they must have a business continuity plan in place to help ensure their people can continue to access the applications & data they need to do their jobs and keep the business running,” said cofounder and CMO at Cameyo, Robb Henshaw.

“The Cameyo Rapid Recovery service provides organizations with a separate, secure environment that’s preconfigured with the apps & data they need to quickly restore access to all of their people, safely & securely from any device, even as an incident is still being investigated and remediated,” he added.

The virtual desktop market

Cameyo Rapid Recovery is the newest solution joining the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market, which researchers valued at $12.65 billion in 2020 and expect to reach a value of $33.42 billion by 2028.

The solution is competing against a number of other traditional virtual desktop and cloud desktop providers. One of these competitors is Citrix, which was acquired at the start of this year for $16.5 billion by Vista and Evergreen/Elliott. Citrix is a desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solution that functions from any cloud or data center.

Another competitor is VMware, which offers a cloud desktop as a service solution called Desktone, with a single platform for managing Windows desktops, that reported $12.85 billion revenue for the previous year.

Although, Henshaw says that, “the primary difference between Cameyo and legacy VDI/DaaS providers is that VDI and [software-as-a-service] SaaS both rely on delivering Windows desktops, whereas Cameyo’s VAD technology delivers Windows-independent Cloud Desktops which reduce the cost, complexity, and security issues of Windows-based virtual desktops.”