We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Long before 2020, organizations were in the process of evaluating and modifying their existing processes. From allowing employees to work remotely to offering more generous paid time off, there were several key focus areas for modern business that were already taking shape.

Hybrid work by the numbers

But as the lines between work and home continue to blur post-pandemic, it’s clear that the future of work is hybrid. While COVID-19 isn’t directly responsible for its creation, it certainly accelerated its evolution.

In fact, hybrid environments are now preferred by 83% of the 9,326 workers polled in a recent Accenture survey. Plus, 74% of U.S. companies have either implemented or are planning to implement a permanent hybrid work model in the near future.

Pros and cons of flexibility in the workplace

Managing a hybrid workforce requires an organization’s needs to combine the advantages of remote work with the collaboration opportunities of face-to-face interactions. This structure has undoubtedly brought about several advantages over the last few years, including increased productivity, improved employee satisfaction and reduced business costs.

However, despite the positive impact of hybrid environments on both work-life balance and flexibility, many managers and employees say that collaboration among remote and onsite teams has suffered significantly. Other common challenges include scheduling conflicts, communication breakdowns and diminished customer experiences.

A new way of working

In the context of a hybrid workforce, visual collaboration can help break down many of the physical and digital communication barriers that stifle creativity, eliminating silos and making it easier for teams to align on project goals.

While visual collaboration products are on the rise — from startups like Miro and Notion, to tech giants like Microsoft Loop and Google Jamboard — one company that is making waves in this space is Box Inc., a content cloud company that recently announced the release of Box Canvas.

Built natively into Box, Box Canvas is a visual whiteboarding tool that connects hybrid workers so they can brainstorm, ideate, plan and problem-solve, together from anywhere. The tool will be available later this year for enterprises via subscription.

Driving the future of teamwork

“Between customers, partners and employees, most of our interactions are digital. That means that our workflows need to be digitized to accommodate the needs of a changing workforce,” said Box CEO Aaron Levie. “With Box Canvas, we’re empowering people to capitalize on their strengths as visual learners and exchange information via screenshots, images and video in a shared, flexible digital environment with infinite space.”

In an era where some employees are remote and others are in the office, but still need to operate as a cohesive team, Box Canvas makes collaboration and decision-making streamlined and more efficient.