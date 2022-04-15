We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Despite efforts from various stakeholders and organizations across the technology industry, is enough really being done to shatter the glass ceiling and create gender equality? Navisite’s research indicates that’s not the case, with women continuing to struggle with how they are treated, compensated and valued within their own workplaces. According to its latest report, 94% of women in tech ultimately believe they are held to a higher standard than their male colleagues.

Navisite’s recent survey of women in tech found that not only are women being held to a higher standard than their male colleagues, but they’re being asked to perform the bulk of administrative tasks. In fact, 75% say that they or their female colleagues are consistently asked to handle more administrative tasks compared to their male counterparts, including being asked to send meeting invites, reserve meeting rooms or prepare refreshments. Additionally, 86% of women say they’ve been accused of being too emotional, or are described with similarly gender-charged words in the workplace.

The findings of Navisite’s recent survey shine a light on the reality that women in tech continue to feel undervalued, underrepresented and discriminated against in the workplace. When it comes to that glass ceiling? The survey found that 64% believe there’s barely a crack in it or it has barely splintered, with only 2% believing it’s shattered.

Three-quarters of women in tech say they handle more administrative tasks compared to their male colleagues.

To learn more about the hard truths women are facing everyday in tech fields, Navisite surveyed 100 women in the technology industry, two-thirds of which hold engineering or technical roles. The findings also cover women’s thoughts on whether they are paid fairly compared to male coworkers, and whether they feel encouraged to pursue a career in tech despite the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender equality.

Read the full report by Navisite.