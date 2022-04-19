Today, DevSecOps platform provider AutoRabit released Record Migrator, a new tool that enables developers to migrate metadata and configuration data for Salesforce managed packages with a single platform.

With Record Migrator, a developer can deploy data and metadata to Salesforce managed packages within a single-click.

This approach is designed to help enterprises simplify application lifecycle management by helping developers to complete Salesforce migrations and deployments faster with less administration.

Fast-tracking the data migration process

The announcement comes at a time when organizations continue to struggle to migrate data efficiently, with research showing that only 46% of data migration projects were delivered on-time.

Rather than going through a disjointed migration process, AutoRabit provides users with a central platform they can use to migrate Salesforce data in less clicks.

“AutoRabit’s Record Migrator is the only tool on the market that offers the ability to complete migrations in hours that formerly took days, making it easier to deploy your own products and create a better experience for customers,” said Jayashree Jampana, group product manager at AutoRabit.

This is accomplished by streamlining processes such as migrating configuration records with one click without the need to map underlying data schema with CSV files after every release,” Jampana said.

In short, “Record Migrator accelerates deployments for Salesforce and Conga CPQ Solutions to enable Salesforce dev teams to streamline, optimize, and secure their development pipelines,” Jampana added.

The DevSecOps market

AutoRabit is a significant provider in the DevSecOps market, which researches valued at $2.55 billion in 2020 and anticipate will reach a valuation of $23.42 billion by 2028 as more organizations look to identify security flaws in increasingly complex enterprise environments.

The provider is competing against a range of competitors including Copado, a low-code devops testing tool built native on the Salesforce platform with SAP testing automation, which raised $140 million last September as part of a series C funding round and achieved a $1.2 billion valuation.

Another prominent competitor is OwnBackup, which offers a cloud data protection platform with automated data backups and recovery capabilities, and last year raised $240 million as part of a series E investment and moved toward a $3.35 billion valuation.

However, AutoRabit stands in a unique position as the only provider offering the ability to deliver metadata and configuration data for Salesforce packages through a single delivery platform, which puts it in a strong position to increase its market share going forward.