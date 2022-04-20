When you’re thinking about making a job move, there are a few things to consider: that the role is a match for your skills (and will offer you a comfortable degree of stretch), the compensation package meets expectations, and that it’s in a location you like. But something else often overlooked and which is super-important is this: will you enjoy working there — what is the culture of the company like?

It’s an important factor to consider for a good overall fit, and to ensure you’ll be happy working there in the long term. That’s why we’ve selected three companies with great employee culture below — and for lots more open roles, check out our Job Board too.

Cash App

What it is: Cash App is a mobile payment service developed that allows you to transfer money to other users using its app. It originally launched in 2013 under the name “Square Cash” and is available for use in the U.S. and U.K. It’s growing rapidly: the company grossed $385 million in 2020, a whopping 212% increase in profits from 2019. Its user base is strong too: in 2021, the service reported 70 million annual transacting users.

What it does: While it’s a bit like Paypal and Revolut or similar services in that it allows you to transfer money, it’s got some more stuff going on too — some of these services are free, and you’ll pay a fee for others. For example, Cash App will provide you with a bank account and a debit card, for use at any ATM. It even allows you to invest in stocks and Bitcoin.

Employee culture: Cash App has long championed hybrid and remote working and has a benefits package tailored around the pillars of family, health care, wellness, and paid time off. The company wants to make sure its people have what they need to grow and succeed without compromising who they are.

Work here: Right now, there’s an Engineering Manager (Web) — Taxes role available at Cash App’s Atlanta location. You’ll manage and grow a team of product-focused web engineers and support the building of new, exciting functionality into an application designed to provide concrete value to customers.

Personify

What it is: Personify is a Community Experience Platform used to manage and grow communities using its association management software, event management software, and membership engagement products. It helps organizations strengthen connections between themselves, their members, and their mission.

What it does: Extensively used in the nonprofit sector, which includes associations, charities, and health and wellness organizations, nearly 25% of the American population interacts with Personify via an involvement in nonprofit organizations. It allows you to retain and grow customers and make data-driven decisions.

Employee culture: Beyond competitive compensation packages and health benefits, Personify says its corporate benefits and culture is one of the most progressive in the industry, aimed at encouraging a work/life balance, and it has won best place to work awards.

Work here: There’s a Software Engineer in Test role available in Austin, where you’ll be primarily responsible for ensuring quality products are delivered to users. You’ll also collaborate with cross-functional product squads to develop manual and automated test cases and execute test scenarios.

Shopify

What it is: Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational ecommerce company, and the name of its proprietary platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems too, which give online retailers access for a range of services including payments, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement tools. As of 2022, Shopify has the largest ecommerce platform market share in the U.S., with 32% of online businesses using it to power their stores. In May 2021, the company reported that it had more than 1,700,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries using its platform.

What it does: It’s not just online: while Shopify is a complete commerce platform that allows online retailers to start, grow, and manage their business using its subscription-based software, it can also be used in physical stores through Shopify POS, the company’s point-of-sale app and accompanying hardware.

Employee culture: Culture matters here, and Spotify says it cares about the people it works with, demonstrating that care with benefits to help employees and their families stay healthy. Self-directed development budgets are designed to support learning and growth.

Work here: Data science is a crucial part of Shopify’s mission to make commerce better for everyone and so the Senior Data Science Manager, Support Technology role will be responsible for the evolution of customer support tools and technology using data for decision support.

