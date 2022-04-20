We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, Teradici and HP announced the launch of HP Anyware, a secure remote access solution designed to offer employees secure access to digital workspaces from any device.

HP Anyware uses the PCoIP protocol, secured with AES-256 encryption and multifsactor authentication to stream desktop displays between hosts and end-user devices so users can access remote workstations while sensitive data remains protected in on-site store or the public cloud.

For enterprises, this provides remote teams with a medium to securely access digital workspaces so they can engage with cloud applications securely without taking data outside the perimeter defenses of the network.

Securing remote access

The launch comes as more organizations have become increasingly concerned over the security weaknesses created by remote working, and the challenges of assuring secure remote access, with 73% of decision makers reporting they are fighting to keep up with the increased volume of security threats that remote and hybrid work models create.

One of the core challenges of securing digital workplaces is that security teams don’t have any control over whether employees are implementing the latest security best practices on their personal devices.

As research shows, 74% of IT managers say remote work makes it harder for employees to follow good security practices.

“The workplace has fundamentally changed for many companies. Even those that don’t need to support a hybrid workforce today are looking to modernize the corporate network and infrastructure to enhance security or leverage the cloud more effectively. As a result, IT needs a flexible way to secure access to digital workspaces, anywhere,” Global Head of Teradici Product Management, Ziad Lammam.

HP Anyware’s answer to this challenge is to offer a digital desktop solution that enables employees to securely access IT resources remotely, without exposing any critical data assets.

“HP Anyware is designed to keep desktops and apps securely accessible within a company’s ever-evolving infrastructure, anywhere their data is stored and with any mix of infrastructure – cloud, data, center, edge, or workstation.”

The desktop-as-a-service market

The release of Teradici comes as the global desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) market reaches $5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2029.

Alternative solutions in the marketplace include virtual desktop and desktop-as-a-service offerings, including VMware, which offers a SaaS platform that enables users to manage multiple windows desktops and hosted apps in a single location, and raised $12.85 billion in revenue last year.

Another competitor is Citrix, which offers a DaaS solution to deliver high performance desktops and apps to remote devices deployed via the cloud, which last year forecast revenues of $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion.

While providers like VMware and Citrix dominate the DaaS, Teradici is aiming to stand out from competitors through its cross platform support.

“What sets HP Anyware apart from competitors is its deployment flexibility to support virtually any host and end-user device running Windows, Linux, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, or Android, with PCoIP security and a superb user experience that makes people feel just like they’re in the office,” Lammam said.