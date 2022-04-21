We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, XDR provider Cybereason announced the launch of Cybereason DFIR (Digital Forensics Incident Response), a tool that can conduct automated incident response to and security attacks automatically.

The solution uses the Cybereason MalOp Detection Engine to detect the root cause of security breaches in an enterprise environment, while gathering intelligence on how to remediate the threat more effectively.

Automated incident response gives enterprises the ability to maintain visibility over their environments and ensure they’re in a position to respond to security incidents in the shortest time possible.

Keeping up with modern cyber crime

The launch of Cybereason DFIR comes as more organizations are finding it difficult to keep up with the speed of modern cyber threats, with 1,862 data breaches recorded last year, an increase of 68% from the year before.

Cybereason is aiming to help organizations combat data breaches by providing them with automated threat detection and incident response so that security analysts have less manual admin to manage when responding to intrusions.

“Cybereason DFIR enhances the performance of the Cybereason XDR Platform in our customers’ environments enabling security analyst teams to detect, identify, analyze and respond to sophisticated threats before adversaries can inflict harm, and when needed, conduct a thorough post-mortem analysis of a complex incident,” said Cybereason Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Yonatan Striem-Amit.

“The merging of our powerful Cybereason XDR Platform with Cybereason DFIR provides the industry with the most powerful tools available.” Striem-Amit said.

The global XDR market

The organization is competing within the global XDR market, which researchers expect will reach a value of $2.06 billion by 2028, growing at a 19.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as more organizations seek to mitigate ever more complex IT security risks.

Cybereason is competing against a number of other popular solution providers including Crowdstrike with Falcon XDR that offers analytics for automatically detecting cover threats, and gives security analysts the ability to write and edit detection rules. To date, CrowdStrike has achieved a valuation of over $3 billion.

Another competitor is IBM, with IBM Security QRadar XDR, with AI-driven root cause analysis, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, and automated triaging. IBM recently announced gross profit of $9.5 billion.

However, Cybereason is aiming to differentiate itself from these providers with its broad data ingestion and MalOp detection solution, which has the capability to detect advanced attack techniques.