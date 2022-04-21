We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, cloud logging solution Dassana Cloud Log Lake emerged from stealth with $5 million in seed funding, as part of a funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital.

Dassana Cloud Log Lake is designed to provide JSON-native, schema-less logging for structured cloud logs that are used by popular enterprise services including AWS and CloudTrail.

The solution has its own query language called Structure Log Query (SLQ), which is designed to allow users to query logs with SQL.

For enterprises, Dassana Cloud Log Lake provides cloud log ingestion and querying on a consumption-based pricing model, that enables users to ingest and analyze data in a a way thats 5 to 20 times cheaper than competing products, and 2 to 10 times faster.

Making sense of mountains of data sets

While many organizations collect logs across cloud environments, the reality is that enterprises are generating so much log data that it can be very expensive and difficult to process it all.

“Modern logs have evolved to be quite voluminous and highly structured. Storing and querying such logs have become extremely expensive and painful. This creates friction and frustration leading many SecOps teams to limit the amount of logs they can send to their logging solution. This creates to a significant lack of visibility and monitoring and, ultimately, a risk of failure for cloud security programs,” said founder and CEO of Dassana, Gaurav Kumar.

By providing a more cost-effective solution for ingesting cloud logs, Dassana aims to give security teams greater visibility over what’s going on in their environment so they can make sense of the data they’re generating.

“The logs are the currency of modern DevSecOps. These teams need a bank that can store such currency. Dassana is that bank,” Kumar said.

The log management market

The release comes as the global log management market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $4.1 billion by 2026 as more organizations look to use logs to detect cyber threats and gather increased intelligence into their operations.

Dassana is competing against a number of other providers including Splunk, which received $1 billion in funding last year, and offers a data platform for ingesting and monitoring cloud log data.

Another competitor is DataDog, a cloud monitoring-as-a-service solution that collects and unifies logs in a single location, and recently announced it had raised $326.2 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, Kumar says that Dassana is differentiated from these solutions as it offers users the ability to pay independently for storage and querying.