Chatbots have become an omnipresent feature on consumer websites. But what makes for a “good” chatbot experience? According to a new report commissioned by Simplr, the answer, perhaps paradoxically, is the ability to speak with a live human: 80% of consumers become much more willing to use a chatbot if they know they can easily and quickly transfer to a live person.

Live transfer from a bot to a human can have a major impact on long-term customer loyalty. The report also found that 60% of consumers are more likely to do business with a brand if there is a seamless transfer to a human agent. Meanwhile, when a chatbot fails and there is no live transfer available, 60% of consumers say they are less likely to do business with that brand again.

Despite chatbot usage doubling since the onset of the pandemic with 18% having used a chatbot in the past three months, compared to just 9% in 2020, the majority of consumers still have a neutral approach towards interacting with one.

It’s clear that consumers have yet to be convinced that chatbots can deliver the quality customer service interactions they’re looking for. This represents a major opportunity for a company that designs chatbot experiences that meet the expectations of today’s consumer.

The report is based on a quantitative survey of a sample of 1,000 US adult consumers ages 18-75 who regularly shop for products and/or services online. Data for this survey was collected from February 24 to March 3, 2022, to gauge awareness, attitudes and usage of chatbots compared to other customer service channels.

