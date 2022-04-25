We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, cybersecurity provider Trend Micro Incorporated announced the launch of Trend Micro One, a new unified cybersecurity and attack surface management platform that can automatically discover and secure internal and external facing assets with attack surface discovery, cyber risk analysis, threat mitigation, and response.

The cloud-based solution collects over 250 billion data signals across the user’s environment, using native sensors across a wide ecosystem of technology partners including Bit Discovery, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Service Now, Slack, Qualys, Rapid7, Splunk, and Tenable.

For enterprises, Trend Micro’s native data-collection capabilities and partner ecosystem-driven approach has the potential to help gain a clearer perspective on the security vulnerabilities that exist in diverse cloud and hybrid cloud environments, through a single platform.

Finding and securing external facing assets

Trend Micro One’s launch comes as more organizations are struggling to defend their organizations’ attack surface’s against an increasing number of threats.

In the past year alone, 7 in 10 organizations have been compromised via an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing asset. This is partly due to the complexity of taking an inventory of external-facing assets – with the average organization taking over 80 hours to generate an accurate picture of their attack surface.

“As we know, the attack surface is increasing. The attack surface being all the cyber assets that are connected to an organization, and all the possible attack vectors. Each possible entry point into an organization is an opportunity for an attacker,” said VP of Cybersecurity, Greg Young at Trend Micro.

Young argues that security teams have their hands tied by the realities of alert fatigue from using siloed cyber security solutions.

“Being able to fully see, accurately assess and effectively mitigate cyber risk across the enterprise is not done by a single solution. Nor is it solved by a bunch of independent solutions.” Young said.

As a result, Trend Micro One uses its partner ecosystem to gather data signals across endpoints, cloud services, IoT devices, and email, to give users more visibility over the external-facing assets that exist throughout their environment, and provides them with insights into risk exposure and vulnerabilities so they can implement additional controls.

The ASM market

Trend Micro One is part of the security and vulnerability management market is in a state of growth, with researchers estimating the market will grow from $13.8 billion in 2021 to $18.7 billion by 2026 as the number of vulnerabilities increase while organizations are subject to a growing number of regulations and data privacy policies.

Trend Micro is competing against a range of providers to manage the attack surface, including Palo Alto Networks with Cortex, which continuously maintains an inventory of all internet connected assets in an enterprise’s environment.

Palo Alto Networks last year reported that it generated $4.3 billion in revenue in 2021.

Another competitor is NetSPI, a penetration testing and attack surface management solution provider which secured $90 million in growth funding last year.

NetSPI’s ASM offering enables organizations to continuously monitor their attack surface to detect known and unknown public-facing assets, while offering access to security consultants who can investigate and triage exposures.

The main differentiator between Trend Micro One and other competitors is that it includes native sensors for a range of cloud endpoint, email, network and IOT service with a range of integration partners that offer “deeper insights, faster response, and superior protection,” for enterprise users, Young said.