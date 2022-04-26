We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

A new report by Splunk revealed security leaders and teams are struggling to keep up with the more prominent threat landscape. The report — which surveyed over 1,200 IT and security leaders and practitioners worldwide — found that 65% are experiencing an increase in attempted cyberattacks.

This uptick is indicative of many issues facing the cybersecurity industry today, all of which are placing immense weight on the exhausted security workforce.



The biggest challenge for organizations is the growing prominence of ransomware cyberattacks as they’ve made data breaches costly and draining. Seventy-nine percent of IT security leaders say they’ve encountered ransomware attacks, and 35% admit that one or more of those attacks led them to lose access to data and systems.

Security teams are attempting to catch up, as 84% of organizations surveyed have developed a formal ransomware response playbook. However, nearly three-quarters did this only after they had been successfully attacked.

The pandemic, and subsequent growth of remote work, resulted in accelerating digital transformation. Most organizations use multiple public clouds today, and 45% of security teams say maintaining consistency across data centers and the cloud is their top challenge. Organizations must migrate data and applications to cloud environments to enable innovation and growth, and CISOs are under pressure to establish an approach that includes education, cross-team collaboration and security tools to deliver a unified security posture.



It’s even more difficult for security teams to keep up with the increase in attacks due to an industry talent shortage. Eighty-five percent of respondents say it has gotten harder to recruit and retain talent over the past year, and the issue is growing worse as skill requirements change at a moment’s notice. This lack of talent is having a detrimental impact on security teams with almost 75% saying that workers have resigned due to burnout, a trend many worry will be self-perpetuating.

Security teams are keeping their focus forward, as 67% of organizations are actively investing in technologies designed to automate complex processes. This means fewer tools, less burnout and tighter action when the unexpected occurs: a future that security and business leaders should prioritize.

Read the full report by Splunk.