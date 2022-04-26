We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Cloud sustainability, carbon footprint measurement and advanced grid management software are the three emerging environmental sustainability technologies that will reach early mainstream adoption by 2025, according to Gartner, Inc.

The path to a net-zero future will create new opportunities for technology and service providers developing the underpinning technologies to enable sustainable business. The 26 emerging environmental sustainability technologies and trends on Gartner’s Impact Radar fall into five overarching themes: energy; sustainable business; climate; circularity; and biodiversity, food and agriculture.

Environmental sustainability is not a matter of certain industries; rather, it is the responsibility of global society. If our climate is to be protected, sustainable business needs to be everybody’s business going forward.

Therefore, Gartner expects the transition toward a net-zero economy to be as disruptive as the industrial revolution or the digital revolution. This is for two reasons: first, it will be a formidable undertaking to address greenhouse gas emissions on the one hand with increased energy efficiency and renewables, and complement that with circular efforts facilitated by technologies. Secondly, business models, corporate strategies and processes will need a complete rethink and paradigm shift to meet these goals.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, technology providers with a C-level executive for sustainability will grow, on average, 5% faster than their peers. Sustainable business is a disruptive force, and technology and service providers will feel that impact in varying degrees over the short, medium and long term.

