Today, SecretOps platform Doppler announced that it had raised $20 million as part of a series A funding round led by CRV. The solution is designed to provide developers with a solution for protecting ‘secrets’, such as tokens, encryption keys, API keys and certificates that cybercriminals routinely harvest.

Dopper provides developers with a platform for securely storing, transmitting and auditing secrets, ensuring that they’re synced across devices, environments and team members.

For enterprises, Doppler gives developers a single location where they can collaborate and organize secrets without having to share secrets on less secure platforms like Slack, email, or via .git and .zip files.

Helping developers keep secrets

While many organizations have embraced remote working, the communication and collaboration tools that most employees rely on to work, are unsuitable for sharing sensitive information and vulnerable to being targeted by cyber criminals. These solutions also offer no options for tracking who accessed secrets.

“Developers need a way to centrally store and manage their secrets securely at scale with a built-in audit trail, versioning, enterprise grade encryption, secrets rotation and dynamic secrets,” said Doppler Founder, Brian Vallelunga.

“Doppler is the first universal secrets platform for developers to seamlessly manage and secure application secrets at scale. It allows developers to collaborate and sync secrets and for their devops and security counterparts to prevent secrets sprawl, leaks and outages,” Vallelunga said.

To help organizations manage secrets, it offers project and environment-based grouping of secrets, audit trails, versioning, secrets rotation, dynamic secrets, smart alerts, reminders and notifications for Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Secret protection competitors

While Doppler is still in early days, it’s already had some promising signs of success in helping developers to combat security concerns. The company claims to have more than 15,000 teams using its tool and its client-base including Puma, Hopin, ezCater, Toast, Gather, My Muscle Chef and OnDeck.

However, the provider is competing against a range of other companies including HashiCorp Vault, which offers a vault for teams to securely store tokens, passwords, certificates and encryption keys and achieved a $5 billion valuation following a $175 million funding round in 2020.

Another competitor is SecretHub, which was acquired by 1Password last year, which enables developers to replace plaintext secret values with references. It also provides an agent that automatically loads secrets into the user’s app whenever it runs, while maintaining access controls and audit logs.

One of the differentiating factors of Doppler, is that its platform is developer-centric, focusing on improving the experience developers have when managing secrets at scale.