We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Womp has raised a $4.7 million seed round to improve its tools for 3D design, grow its team and roll out new premium features. The service renders 3D content in the cloud, removing the limitation of a user’s device. The company is also starting to rethink the 3D content creation process to make it easier to learn and use.

The tools reimagine workflows for 3D content creation. These new approaches could play a key role in allowing 3D creatorverse platforms to see the same traction as 2D platforms like YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.

Womp started as a design and consulting studio in 2017. Womp founder and CEO Gabriela Truela realized that the existing tools and paradigms were challenging to learn and master, so she reincorporated the company and pivoted to software in 2019. A key differentiator is Womp’s support for social and collaboration features that encourages users to learn from each other, grow their 3D design skills and share their artwork with the world. The service includes a free tier and subscription-based tiers that support premium features.

The cloud rendering engine allows anyone to render complex materials like glass, cloth and metallic shapes on low-end PCs, phones and tablets. “We want fashion designers, painters, sculptors, ceramicists, architects involved in creating incredible interactive and cross-platform work that is not limited by the current state of 3D technology or their devices,” Trueba said.

New workflows

Womp founder and CEO Gabriela Trueba told VentureBeat they spent years focusing on improving technology around 3D production workflows. For example, Womp has developed a blend feature that allows artists to merge, blend or spill objects into each other without cutting, merging or destroying them. This forms a cornerstone of the Womp workflow that starts with spheres, cubes and cylinders. Users can blend these shapes into complex designs with a simple slider.

Designers can create, rig, animate, clothe and play with digital content that can be used within and outside of Womp. This makes it easy to reuse objects with a few tweaks and transform them into other formats for games, social sharing or other metaverse apps.

The latest $4.7 million round brings total funding to $5.7 million. Female Founders Fund and Haystack led the financing round with participation from NEO Investment Partners and a diverse set of angel investors, including director Ari Aster and A24 CEO Daniel Katz.