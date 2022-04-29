Coined in 2016, the term “new collar job” has joined the lexicon along with white collar and blue collar jobs, and has come to mean a role that’s done by someone in the tech industry, and often someone who may not have come in by a traditional educational path — such as cybersecurity analysts, application developers, and cloud computing specialists.

Blue collar roles are on the rise, too: A recent study established that there are 32 million Americans without college degrees, but who have the skills to transition to higher income jobs. To go along with that, Google search interest in the term “learn coding” was 292% higher in January 2022 than it was for the previous 10 years.

Senior Software Engineer (front-end heavy), Indeed

Located in Boston, Indeed, the world’s number one job site, is looking for a Senior Software Engineer, who will join the company’s First Conversations Team. This is a working group that enables those crucial initial contacts between employers and job seekers all through the Indeed Platform. Your scope of work will be full stack, but will lean towards front-end engineering. Technical skill and experience with modern Javascript frameworks are ideally what Indeed is looking for.

This is a company on the up, actively recruiting and rewarding its employees: to join, you’ll need a Bachelor’s degree or above required in computer science, electrical engineering, computer engineering, mathematics, or an equivalent field, as well as five-plus years of experience programming with at least one of the following languages: JavaScript, Typescript, Java, or Python. Experience building applications and new features using modern Javascript Frameworks (React, Angular, and Vue for example), Typescript, GraphQL, and Java based API end-points is also a must.

Senior Software Engineer — SysOps, Intuit

Specializing in financial software, Intuit ranks number 11 on Fortune’s list of 100 great places to work, recognizing it as a company focused on creating a great space for all of its employees. If that sounds good to you, then you may be interested in the Senior Software Engineer — SysOps role, available at the company’s Texas city location.

Around 70-85% of your time will be spent coding in this role, and you’ll also be gathering functional requirements, developing technical specifications, and doing project and test planning. Designing / developing web, software, mobile apps, prototypes, or proofs of concepts will be key, as will acting in a technical leadership capacity by mentoring junior engineers, new team members, and applying technical expertise to challenging programming and design problems.

You’ll be expected to have more than eight years of experience developing web applications and web services and you’ll have a BS/MS in computer science, its equivalent, or equivalent work experience. Knowledge of Javascript ES6, ESLint, HTML5, CSS3, Webpack, Babel and SASS is a must.

Senior Camera and Imaging Architect, NVIDIA

NVIDIA designs and sells graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional applications, as well as chip systems for use in vehicles, robotics, and other tools. In 2021, it was rated as the second-best place to work in the U.S. according to a ranking released by Glassdoor.

The company is growing fast in some of the hottest state-of-the-art fields such as deep learning, AI, and autonomous vehicles. If you’re a creative and autonomous architect with a real passion for imaging and ISP, you could be a great fit for the Senior Camera and Imaging Architect role, located in Santa Clara.

You’ll be responsible for working on the development of new architectures and algorithms for NVIDIA’s Image Signal Processor (ISP) and other camera and imaging hardware. You will collaborate with the other architects, ASIC Design Engineers, and Software Engineers to study, analyze, and implement the camera strategy for NVIDIA’s Tegra products.

To apply, you’ll need a Master’s or PhD in computer science, computer architecture, digital signal processing, mathematics, or related discipline (or equivalent experience), ideally focused on image processing as well as eight-plus years of experience with camera/imaging architecture and/or algorithms.

