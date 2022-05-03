We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Druid, a no-code chatbot authoring platform used by major businesses such as UiPath and Orange, has raised $15 million in a series A round of funding.

The raise comes as companies across the industrial spectrum wrestle with new ways to scale their customer experience initiatives, while simultaneously addressing the labor shortage.

Founded out of Bucharest, Romania, in 2018, Druid touts itself as an end-to-end platform that helps enterprises build conversational business applications to power interactions between employees, customers, and more — through text or voice-based systems.

The no-code approach essentially means anyone in a company can leverage Druid’s natural language processing (NLP) smarts to enable their applications to interpret the end user’s intent, and serve them with the information they most likely need in a given context. That could be anything from helping HR onboard new employees, to enabling retail companies to manage customers’ request to return a product they’ve purchased.

Druid’s AI chatbot for retail

On top of that, Druid gives its customers ways to assess their chatbots’ performance and underlying NLP model, through analytics that show how accurate the existing model is, and how happy the end-user is to engage with the chatbot.

Druid: Chatbot analytics

Prior to now, Druid had raised nearly $6 million in funding, and with its latest series A cash injection, the company said that it plans to double down on its hiring endeavors and expand across North America and Europe.

Druid’s series A round was co-led led by Karma Ventures and Hoxton Ventures, with participation from a handful of other investors from across Europe.