LifeOmic, a precision health platform, and XCures, which helps identify cancer treatment options, have partnered to streamline and improve recommendations for cancer care. The companies say the partnership aims to improve accuracy and efficiency in reviewing and analyzing medical documents, which is crucial in preparing data for AI analysis and building medical digital twins to explore the ramifications of various treatment options.

The partnership is designed to combine XCures’ tools in cancer research with LifeOmic’s Precision Health Cloud to make sense of data from health records, medical devices, consumer health watches and new genomics technology. It supports apps for individuals, employers, healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies. It has also developed OCR tools that can automate the process of digitizing and analyzing paper and written records.

How technology helps identify more promising treatment options

XCures uses artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modeling to identify and rank the most promising treatment options for advanced cancer patients who are not responding to the standard of care therapies. XCures makes it possible to learn from the experiences of all patients who provide their data in return for treatment options and optimize options selection for future patients.

The XCures tech analyzes each patient’s data to create a cancer history as a resource and snapshot into what has happened along the patient’s clinical care path. The platform distills essential information about a patient’s cancer presented as a time series, similar to a Gantt chart.

This helps inform software that operates like a recommender system, LifeOmic claims. This data can also help build a generative AI model to predict what features will be found in a patient journey at any given time. The combination of recommendation engine and generative model provides a proactive view of what treatment options to consider and when.

In its infancy, XCures began with human experts manually extracting the appropriate subset of data to train the model. Now, XCures is taking advantage of LifeOmic’s PrecisionOCR tool to automate and scale the process.

The clinical operations team identified and manually tagged relevant data points such as diagnosis, medications, omics, radiology reports and any specific comorbidity conditions that could impact treatment options. PreciscionOCR helps identify critical documents relevant to a larger medical record, saving the experts hours of manual effort once the experts narrow down the pages of interest.

This partnership highlights, according to LifeOmics, how healthcare companies are combining their expertise and their data processes to address some of the industry’s most challenging problems.