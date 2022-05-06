We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

A new industry study by Satori zeroed in on a big hurdle with critical data initiatives — 61% of data leaders point to manual processes and siloed data access tools as the culprit slowing down their data projects.

This slowdown has a big impact across organizations who are faced with hard-to-reconcile priorities — 85% see securing access to sensitive data viewed as critical for business, and as the way to minimize the risk of data breach or exposure to unauthorized parties, while one in three point to meeting data security, privacy or compliance requirements from their customers, while 27% are addressing the sensitive data access for compliance with consumer privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

However, at the same time, 75% are looking to increase access to data for more users such as data scientists, analysts, engineers and business users, but feel ill equipped to do so. Sixty-one percent point to manual processes and tools for requesting access to data, with 32% relying on the manual process with emails and service tickets and 29% having fragmented processes mired in multiple tools and custom code.

As data footprints continue to increase exponentially, every company is now storing massive amounts of PII data. In fact, more than 71% indicate they store PII data such as names, email addresses, phone numbers in their data stores (databases, data warehouses, data lake).

The bottom line? Organizations of all sizes and growth stages are urged to streamline access to data with fully automated tooling and processes to identify, classify and secure data access, freeing up precious cycles for data engineering, security, privacy and compliance teams.

More than 100 hyper-growth startups, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies participated in the study that was conducted with Satori community partner Data Science Connect.

