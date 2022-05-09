In the span of a few years, low-code platforms have reached critical mass. However, the rise of digital transformation in AI and robotics begs the question — how far can low-code applications really go?

Why is low-code development trending in AI?

In AI and robotics, designing a system from scratch often requires a large set of multidisciplinary skills. With low-code, having a software development background is largely irrelevant, as team members of all experience levels would be able to make improvements and updates directly to the robot.

And since robotics is all about integration, most robotic companies do not develop robot sensors themselves, but use ready-made building blocks. Therefore, it makes sense to do the same with software building blocks. Once those components become more and more standard, there wouldn’t be a need to redevelop mapping, localization and object detection. Instead, they can be consumed and parameterized as components with clear interfaces and commercial support.

A low-code approach and plans to change the programming landscape

Cogniteam, a robotics AI software development company, is attempting to fast-track the robotic revolution with the recent launch of its Nimbus operating platform. After closing a $5.6 million series A, Cogniteam plans to boost product development and Nimbus sales further as consumer and commercial demand continues to rise.

In addition to the new round, Cogniteam has been selected to co-lead a $20 million Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) consortium, funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority. Together, alongside other leading Israeli private and academic institutions, they are working on verbal and nonverbal communication gestures that robots can use to engage with people as they execute tasks.

According to Yehuda Elmaliah, cofounder and CEO at Cogniteam, “Nimbus is the only platform that gives a complete solution for every stage in a robotic company — development, testing, deployment and scale. In the development phase, users can rely on ready-made components to drag, drop, connect and deploy them to the robots. They can build their own components, use built-in 3D simulation (running on the browser), monitor the robots anywhere, manage their fleets, and get insights from the fleet and robot analytics.”

The company’s Nimbus platform is also fully integrated with ROS (Robotic Operating System) and is enabled with in-browser robot simulations without any need for code and without any installation.

Low-code is shifting the balance for technical decision makers

Elmaliah explains that “The main time-consuming factor in robotics is the software and not the hardware, contrary to popular belief. Nimbus helps robotics companies deploy a robotic system in two years or less thanks to its collaborative and ready-made low-code capabilities.”

Additionally, robotics companies are always seeking new ways to reduce the development effort, get their robot connected, obtain analytics, execute remote deployment and upgrade software versions at any time. Nimbus claims to enable all of these by introducing a complete cloud-connected system and by utilizing AI predictive systems.

“Nimbus even allows organizations to focus on their IP by relieving them from the development stress involved in the development of tools and systems that are not at the core of the company,” Emaliah said.