If you’ve been reading rumblings about great reshuffles and even greater resignations in the workplace, they’re definitely happening — 43% of workers are looking to change jobs this year.

A recent Accenture study found that following the pandemic, many workers have realized that with the right resources, they can be productive anywhere. Often they find being at home offers a work-life balance and productivity they hadn’t experienced previously. 32% of study participants said remote work gave them a better quality of life, while 31% said it gave them the freedom to take more productive breaks from work as needed.

The other side of this is the access to facilities, mentoring, training and technology that are only available in the office. Twenty-two percent said being onsite gives improved visibility to leaders, and 25% like to collaborate face-to-face with their colleagues, while 27% have easier access to technology when they are in the workplace.

Going forward, what seems clear is that workers now have options for the jobs they want to do. For many of us, what works best is a hybrid working week: some days at home to focus on tasks and tick jobs off our to-do lists, some days in the office to take meetings and check-in with our teams. For others, full remote is the way forward, and for others again, a move back to a full office-based role is the way to go.

The good news is that employers are taking note — and if you are looking for a new role, we have three you might want to consider below. For lots more open positions, check out our Job Board.

Operation Project Manager, BAE Systems

The job type: Hybrid

The role: BAE Systems is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, an international defense, aerospace and security company which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services. The Operations Program Manager is responsible for providing support for development programs. You’ll be part of a multifunctional program team and will plan and successfully execute program milestones.

What you’ll need: A four-year degree in a related technical field as well as experience with Oracle-based manufacturing planning systems. Additionally, cross-functional experience within different operations roles and experience with project scheduling techniques and cost tracking systems and knowledge of military-based quality systems are required.

Discover more about the Operations Program Manager role

Senior UX Manager, Multiple Teams, Shopify

The job type: Remote

The role: Shopify is looking for an experienced Senior UX Manager to help it understand and explore its next set of challenges. The company needs someone capable of building opinions using research insights, data and experience. This will be someone who is comfortable defining goals, direction and strategy, but also comfortable getting into the weeds and working hands-on with their teams.

What you’ll need: You’ll have built and led teams during your career. You will be able to mentor managers as well as build credibility with your team while executing broader UX strategies. You should have expert knowledge of the end-to-end iterative product design process, including how to develop and use personas, job stories, journey mapping, content modeling, wireframing and prototyping, user testing, and high fidelity visuals.

The Shopify Senior UX Manager role is available here

Senior Penetration Tester — Red Team, Mandiant

The job type: Remote, with up to 20% of your time dedicated to travel

The role: A SaaS platform, Mandiant helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats. A successful Senior Penetration Tester — Red Team member should possess a deep understanding of both information security and computer science. They should understand basic concepts such as networking, applications and operating system functionality and be able to learn advanced concepts such as application manipulation, exploit development and stealthy operations.

What you’ll need: Four-to-seven years’ experience in network penetration testing and manipulation of network infrastructure, mobile and/or web application assessment and email, phone or physical social-engineering assessment. You’ll have a thorough understanding of network protocols, data on the wire and covert channels as well as a mastery of Unix/Linux/Mac/Windows operating systems, including bash and Powershell.

Apply for the Senior Penetration Tester — Red Team role

