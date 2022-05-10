We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Qulacomm said it is launching new platform support for advanced robotics products, 5G wireless networking and edge-AI applications.

The company unveiled the Qualcomm Robotics solutions at its annual Qualcomm 5G Summit event as it recognizes the ways in which 5G is proliferating beyond smartphones.

The San Diego, California-based company took the wraps off its Qualcomm Robotics RB6 Platform and the Qualcomm RB5AMR reference design, which can be used to build advanced edge-AI and robotics products using Qualcomm’s chips.

The solutions will help unlock new commercial markets for autonomous mobile robots, delivery robots, highly automated manufacturing robots, collaborative robots, unmanned aircraft, industrial drone infrastructure, autonomous defense solutions and beyond.

Qualcomm’s robotic tech is taking its tech beyond smartphones.

Taking 5G above and beyond

The platform combines Qualcomm AI Engine and 5G chip capabilities for cutting-edge applications and possibilities, including smarter and safer robots and environments.

The tech can be used to enable autonomy for delivery robots roaming the streets; fleet management coordination across autonomous mobile robots in industrial spaces; real-time data and insights that empower critical decision-making across manufacturing and logistics and intelligence to support autonomous urban air mobility transportation.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB6 Platform and the Qualcomm RB5 AMR reference design will support evolving applications for robot manufacturers that are looking to integrate ground robots in industrial use cases across sectors. This could include government service applications, logistics, healthcare, retail, warehousing, agriculture, construction, utilities and more.

The new solutions will accelerate the digital transformation of industries and serve as a key enabler for what Qualcomm calls Industry 4.0.

“Building on the successful growth and traction of Qualcomm Technologies’ leading robotics solutions, our expanded roadmap of solutions will help bring enhanced AI and 5G technologies to support smarter, safer, and more advanced innovations across robotics, drones and intelligent machines,” said Dev Singh, head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm Technologies, in a statement. “We are fueling robotics innovations with 5G connectivity and premium edge-AI that will transform how we think and approach challenges and ever-evolving industry expectations in the digital economy.”

The next level

The Qualcomm Robotics RB6 platform is aimed at taking enterprise and industrial robotics innovation to the next level with enhanced AI and5G. The new solution delivers 5G connectivity with support for global sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave bands in the mainstream, enterprise, and private networks.



“We’ve been experiencing a lot of massive growth and traction in robotics space,” said Singh, in a press event. “What we have is another proof point on how we continue to expand our portfolio while delivering the solution that addresses the pain point of the ecosystem.”

He said diversifying beyond smartphones to robotics is part of a general diversification strategy for Qualcomm.

“Qualcomm is becoming a de facto choice for robotics applications,” Singh said. “Our technology is at [the] heart of all and serves as the brain of all cutting-edge robotics deployments and trends across industries.”

Qualcomm is working with Adlink, Akasha Imaging (an Alphabet company), Cyngn, ForwardX, FutureMind, Hyundai Robotics, inVia Robotics, LG Electronics, Microsoft Azure private MEC, ModalAI, Naver Labs, PuduRobotics, Samsung Electronics, Teledyne Flir, Thundercomm, and more.

The Qualcomm RB5 AMR Reference Design is available for pre-sale now through ModalAI and the Qualcomm Robotics RB6 development kit is available for sale through Thundercomm.

“As more and more robotics are being rolled out, we see that the robotics applications evolve into new areas, like the delivery robot for first mile and last mile, the urban air mobility, smart manufacturing, and also wireless factories,” Singh said. “Advancements in all of these areas are going to be significantly aiding humanity and generating a lot of economic output as well. And it’s going to make our lives better and simpler by simplifying logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and others.”