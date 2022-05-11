We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, security automation provider, Ivanti, announced it has joined forces with secure service edge and endpoint security provider Lookout, to help organizations accelerate cloud adoption and mature their zero trust security postures.

As part of the partnership, Ivanti and Lookout have integrated features such as Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access (ZTA), Lookout Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Lookout Secure Web Gateway (SWG) together. The combination of the above works to provide threat prevention, data security and zero trust access capabilities as part of a single solution.

With this, organizations are provided with adaptive and contextual data protection controls which they can use to ensure that access to key resources is completely in a way that’s in line with data compliance regulations, while also using user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) per application and per device to identify data theft.

Securing the hybrid workforce

The announcement comes as more and more enterprises look to zero-trust network access to mitigate the security risks of working in remote and hybrid working environments.

Gartner estimates that by 2024, at least 40% of all remote access usage will be served predominantly by zero trust network access (ZTNA), up from less than 5% at the end of 2020.

Ivanti’s partnership with Lookout, is helping the two to organizations to build a next generation zero-trust solution that can address the challenge of securing employee access to resources in the era of hybrid working.

“We’re excited to partner with Lookout to help organizations solve these challenges,” said Nayaki Nayyar, president and chief product officer at Ivanti. “This partnership allows us to expand on the Ivanti Neurons for ZTA solution by adding CASB and SWG technologies via the Lookout Security platform.”

“Our three core technologies solve different, but equally important, security challenges. And when deployed together, they enable organizations to achieve secure cloud adoption, deliver a better end user experience and a comprehensive zero-trust security posture,” Nayyar said.

Zero-trust authentication market

Ivanti and Lookout’s solution enters the zero-trust market at a time of growth, with researchers anticipating the market will grow from a valuation of $19.6 billion in 2020 to reach a total valuation of $51.6 billion by 2026. This projection comes as organizations attempt to protect themselves from more regular cyberattacks and avoid falling foul of compliance regulations.

Ivanti and Lookout are increasingly competing with a range of providers including CrowdStrike, which offers visibility over identity stores like on-premises Active Directory and Azure Active Directory. These solutions can discover connected endpoints and identify unprotected applications that attackers could exploit. CrowdStrike recently announced generating fourth quarter revenue of $431 million.

Another competitor is security provider, Barracuda, with Barracuda CloudGen Access which offers zero-trust access to resources through the cloud with continuous verification of user and device identities based on conditional and contextual access. In the past, the organization has raised $500 million in revenue.

The differentiator between Ivanti and Lookout and competing solutions is the partnership between the two, which aims to offer a solution that combines zero-trust access with more extensive contextual data protection controls and UEBA to reduce the chance of unauthorized access.