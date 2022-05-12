We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Komodor, a company focused on monitoring and troubleshooting all-things Kubernetes, has raised $42 million in a series B round of funding.

Founded out of Israel in 2020, companies deploy Komodor to track changes made across their entire Kubernetes stack, enabling them to inspect any knock-on effects that their changes may inadvertently have and glean context to help resolve the issues.

The rise of Kubernetes

The growth of Kubernetes since emerging from Google’s open-source vaults back in 2014 points to a broader industry embrace of containerized applications. Containers, essentially, are software packages that “contain” all the required components for companies looking to deploy their applications across different infrastructure and helps solve the problem of getting software to behave when shifted between environments.

Kubernetes, for its part, helps companies automate many of the manual processes involved in managing these containerized applications and manage their software updates at a higher cadence. But if something goes wrong in the process, it can take devops teams a long time to backtrack and figure out where things went wrong.

While countless startups have arrived on the scene to help businesses conquer all manner of Kubernetes complexity, Komodor is specifically focused on streamlining and automating fixes. It does so by ingesting and centralizing millions of Kubernetes events each day and then helps pinpoint where developers need to be looking to issue a fix.

Less than a year emerging from stealth with $25 million in funding, Komodor’s now looking to double down on its recent growth, which has seen its revenue grow by 700% in the past nine months and its internal headcount triple to 50.

“We’re scaling incredibly fast, directly alongside the massive adoption of Kubernetes,” Komodor CEO and cofounder Ben Ofiri said. “We have talented engineers researching all of the ways things go sideways in Kubernetes and we package this knowledge into automated playbooks for the benefit of our customers.”

Komodor’s series B round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from Accel, Felicis, NFX Capital, OldSlip Group, Pitango First and Vine Ventures.