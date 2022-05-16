We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte announced they would be deepening their strategic partnership to offer US client’s a new suite of managed security services. The partnership makes Palo Alto Networks technologies available to customers as part of managed offerings delivered by Deloitte.

In practice, the services will offer users managed security support with networking, user access, data security, workload security, device security, orchestration and automation, telemetry, and analytics.

For enterprises, these managed services will help to augment the capabilities of in-house security teams so that they can call on external support to enhance their security outcomes.

Scaling in-house security teams with a managed security service

The announcement comes shortly after Deloitte Cyber and Palo Alto Networks announced their strategic alliance in July of last year, to deliver integrated security solutions to mutual customers.

It also comes as modern security teams struggle to keep up with the demands of modern cybersecurity, with more than 71% of SOC analysts experiencing burnout.

Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks seek to support these teams by offering them instant access to managed third party support.

“Cybersecurity solutions can be challenging and costly to build-in house,” said Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory infrastructure solution leader and principal, Kieran Norton.

“These outcome-based services from Deloitte help enterprises to address constantly evolving cyber threats with managed secure access service edge (SASE), cloud, and threat detection and response capabilities.“

Norton explains that the organization’s core managed services will include managed Zero Trust, Cyber Defense, Cloud Automation & Orchestration and 5G as dedicated offerings through Deloitte’s multi-tenant cloud platforms, such as the organization’s Cloud Managed services offering, as well as client dedicated platforms.

Entering the managed services market

It’s no secret that the managed security service market is in a state of growth as more organizations seek to extend the capabilities of their in-house security teams with external support, with experts anticipating the managed security services market will grow from a valuation of $22.45 billion in 2020 to reach $77.01 billion by 2030.

However, Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte aren’t the only provider’s looking to capitalize on the growing need for managed service support.



Just last week,Microsoft, which recently announced raising revenue of $49.36 billion last year, entered the market with a new managed service offering called Microsoft Security Experts, which offers enterprises external threat hunting, incident response, and modernization support.

Another key competitor is IBM, offering a mix of managed security services including threat management, managed detection and response, managed cloud security, managed endpoint security, managed identity and more. IBM recently announced raising $14.2 billion in revenue.

At this stage, the real differentiator between Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte’s managed service solution is that its’ targeted toward mutual Palo Alto Network and Deloitte customers.