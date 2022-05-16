We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery provider Kasten by Veeam, announced the launch of a Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0, a purpose-built Kubernetes data management platform.

Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0 provides enterprises with a data backup and recovery solution to protect data stored in cloud-native Kubernetes applications from loss or destruction.

Keeping Kubernetes secure

The launch of Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0 comes as security teams have had limited success in securing Kubernetes applications.

Research shows that 53% of organizations detected a misconfiguration in Kubernetes in the last 12 months, while 55% delayed or slowed down application deployment due to a security concern.

Kasten by Veeam aims to mitigate these security concerns by providing enterprises with enhanced data backup and restore capabilities in Kubernetes containers so that they can ensure data is recoverable if there’s a security incident.

“Kasten K10 V5.0 tackles data management challenges including backup/restore, disaster recovery and application mobility to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes,” said VP of product at Kasten by Veeam Gaurav Rishi.

“Backup is the last line of defense, and Kasten K10 addresses this critical data protection need with a secure, simple and scalable approach,” Rishi said.

A look at the Kubernetes security market

As more organizations experiment with Kubernetes to managed containerized workloads, the Kubernetes security market is also expected to grow, with researchers anticipating the market will increase from a value of $714 million in 2020 to reach a value of $8.2 billion by 2030 to mitigate misconfigurations and security incidents.

One of Kasten by Veeam’s most significant competitors in the market is Rubrik, a cloud-based backup solution that offers backups for Kubernetes environments, nodes, images and containers. Rubrik is currently valued at roughly $4 billion following a recent Microsoft investment.

Another smaller competitor is Trilio, which offers a cloud-native data protection solution called TrilioVault for Kubernetes with application discovery, backup, restore and disaster recovery policy management. Twilio most recently raised $15 million in funding in 2020.

At launch, Rishi says that Kasten by Veeam stands out among its competitors because it’s native-built for Kubernetes using cloud-native architectural principles.

“Kubernetes is not just a technology, but also an operations shift. Because we’re built for Kubernetes, not only do we fit neatly in protecting the Kubernetes applications that our customers are increasingly developing, we also fit into scaling deployments using operational practices native to this new environment,” Rishi said.