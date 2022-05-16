Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit 2022? All sessions are available to stream now. Learn more.

MeetinVR announced today that it is launching the next generation of its metaverse collaboration solution for businesses and education.

The new 2.0 version is now available for downloading on the Meta Quest Store. Since 2016 the company has been developing a virtual reality platform for meetings, workshops, training, and education. In March 2021, MeetinVR was first published on the Oculus Store, and by the end of the year, it was featured as one of its top VR apps of 2021.

With the release of the new version, MeetinVR promises a new level of experience. The update includes new tools, environments and major user experience (UX) and visual improvements both for the VR solution as well as for the complimentary web platform. The Copenhagen-based company is releasing two new rooms, The Rooftop and The Workshop and offer a full “renovation” of all the other available rooms.

“We are seeing more and more companies having outstanding results by collaborating in the metaverse using MeetinVR,” said Cristian-Emanuel Anton, founder of MeetinVR, in a statement. “Many of these companies are looking to expand their use of our solution and therefore we are releasing our biggest upgrade yet. It is a fully revamped version of our application which we are calling 2.0. At MeetinVR it is very important to us that we build an experience that not only works great but also feels great. It has to be intuitive, elegant and enjoyable. The new version works and feels absolutely amazing and I am thrilled to welcome companies to the highest end of collaboration in the metaverse.”

Anton added, “One of our top use-cases in the past year has been workshops. We are therefore releasing a new room to target this specific use case: The Workshop. It’s an environment designed to bring people together and engage them in active learning. Through our facilitator functionality, custom canvas setup, timers, breakout zones and the best whiteboarding experience on the market, we now provide everything needed to effectively move workshops from in-person into Metaverse.”

Some of MeetinVR’s users such as Teleperformance, the most trusted provider of omnichannel customer experience, provide digital integrated business services and Takeda, Japan’s largest pharmaceutical company have received early access to the new rooms and have shared some very positive impressions.

“The new release of MeetinVR is mind-blowing. The evolution is clear and most of all it fits even better the corporate use case,” said Pedro Gonçalves, CIO at Teleperformance Portugal, in a statement. “The new workshop room is incredibly adapted for the purpose of small working groups that are isolated by in-place sound bubbles. The groups can execute collaborative work without disrupting the nearby groups. It increases the usability, collaboration, and productivity of such professional activities. The new rooftop room is an incredible place for social connection and easy talking in a very relaxing environment. Congratulations on this new step, and let’s MeetinVR.”

MeetInVR is for virtual collaboration.

The core of MeetinVR is the virtual / mixed reality (VR/MR) experience, however, the solution works very well just using a PC or Mac. The VR software application enables companies to connect internally or with customers in a shared virtual space and experience, where they can host meetings, workshops, and training sessions using productivity-increasing tools, such as a 3D pen, virtual screens, whiteboards, voice zones, personal tablets, and document sharing capabilities. The company offers a free version as well as a range of monthly paid subscription plans according to the desired capabilities They also offer fully custom rooms as a service to customers who want their rooms to match more specific needs, their brand, or which resemble their real-life offices (digital twins). Learn here more about the product.

“We are very happy about the new release, especially about the new rooms,” said Yohei Sawano, product manager at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. “The Workshop room has everything needed to hold a workshop smoothly. The beautifully designed three-story room The Rooftop gives participants the impression that they are on the rooftop of a skyscraper. The atmosphere in this room makes people feel comfortable to interact casually.”

MeetinVR can be downloaded from the Meta Quest and Pico stores for standalone versions or their official website at https://meetinvr.com for the tethered VR of desktop versions.