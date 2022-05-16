We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

A new report by Logz.io analyzes key trends and challenges experienced by developers every day. As we continue to watch cloud and observability sectors mature, the complexity of environments and speed of incident response remain big challenges.

One of the most interesting, yet troubling, findings of the research is that 64% of respondents report over an hour mean time to recovery (MTTR), compared to 47% reported in last year’s report. What’s more, 53.4% of people surveyed last year claimed to have resolved production issues within an hour on average – this year, that number dropped to 35.94%.

Another data point from the report reveals that application and data security have moved to the forefront of devops teams’ priorities. Ranking as the fourth overall concern among respondents at 33%, data security was identified as one of the survey’s primary observability challenges. From expanding their role in security based on an increasing emphasis on the cloud, to managing various tools, devops teams are increasingly concerned with security issues.

While the majority of today’s devops practitioners report that their cloud and observability efforts mature quickly, challenges around the monitoring of complex microservices and efforts to speed incident response continue to pose sizable hurdles. According to the research, observability tooling and practices continue to escalate while challenges arise — such as monitor tracing, developing visibility into Kubernetes, microservices, serverless and cloud native architecture.

By closely tracking and analyzing data that is central to core observability requirements and reducing MTTR despite identified challenges, organizations can better calculate associated spending and ROI. Emphasizing these factors combined with an increased focus on application and data security solve the challenges identified by devops teams and observability practitioners.

The report reveals that there is too much data and the current model for observability is broken. Organizations are becoming more concerned about the impact of data volumes on production quality and cost. This report offers an analysis of the evolving landscape and calls on organizations to think carefully about the impact of Kubernetes and microservices and constantly evaluate telemetry data value and hygiene.

Read the full report by Logz.io.