SentinelOne Dataset plays right into the rapidly growing gig economy. As cybersecurity platform maker SentinelOne’s primary in-house IT toolset, it also lives another life as an independent contractor with its own clients and partners.

The Mountain View, California-based parent company today unveiled the latest addition to its DataSet package: Kubernetes Explorer. This is designed to provide devops and engineering teams – who are always working on product iterations – with a more effective way to understand and manage performance in complex, container-native Kubernetes environments, a major trend across the industry.

Kubernetes is a portable, extensible, open-source platform – developed mostly at Google a few years ago – for managing containerized workloads and services, that facilitates both declarative configuration and automation. It has a large, rapidly growing ecosystem and Kubernetes Explorer is positioned to fit into this burgeoning market, Dataset GM Rahul Ravulu told VentureBeat.

Large amounts of fragmented, unstructured data and microservices in distributed, containerized applications create unnecessary administrative time and costs, not to mention data silos that are typically difficult to manage. DataSet Kubernetes Explorer’s purpose is to simplify these challenges by bringing real-time visibility into applications and infrastructure, Ravulu said.

Actionable data on a single screen

This SaaS platform integrates metrics, metadata, events and contextual logs in a single console screen to be easily managed. Using this visual tool, Kubernetes teams can more easily see and understand the interdependencies of Kubernetes components, detect performance issues, uncover root causes and resolve them, Ravulu said. Dataset Explorer provides an at-a-glance view into all Kubernetes clusters with the flexibility for users to drill down into a particular cluster, namespace, nodes, pods, containers, or deployed workloads in seconds, Ravulu said.

Not having overall observability into such complex systems of Kubernetes clusters, containers, data stores and microservices can cost administrators time – and companies money on the bottom line.

“Users will be able to very intuitively allow devops and SRE (site reliability engineering) teams to be able to troubleshoot any errors that may be occurring as well,” Ravulu said. “This definitely fits into the ‘observability’ category, in terms of being able to actually find anomalies and identify root-cause issues in order to go in and fix anomalies as they occur.”

Log monitoring, also known as log management, is becoming a crucial component in building next-generation IT infrastructure. According to KBV Research, the global log management market will grow to $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Analyst’s take on Kubernetes

“Dynamic containerized platforms generate a large volume of fast-moving data,” Paul Nashawaty, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said in a media advisory. “As organizations shift to Kubernetes, the ability to cost-effectively analyze events across the entire cloud stack including applications, container platforms and infrastructure will become the norm, not the exception.”

Traditional data platforms were designed decades ago in the pre-cloud era. He said that they don’t work for modern environments because they are too slow to detect and respond in real time, too siloed for useful insights, too expensive to scale, and too complex to operate.

“Access to full-fidelity logs is a must in dynamic container environments to deliver a flawless application experience,” Ravulu said.

Dataset Kubernetes Explorer came into the market just months after SentinelOne launched its live enterprise platform. Explorer is now available in preview for current customers. Established providers in this space, according to G2, include Splunk Enterprise, Datadog, Sumo Logic, Logz.io, Dynatrace, LogDNA, New Relic One, Graylog, Progress WhatsUp Gold and LogMonitor.