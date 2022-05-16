We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, unified container and cloud security provider Sysdig announced the general availability of Sysdig Advisor, a Kubernetes troubleshooting tool.

Sysdig Advisor enables developers and site reliability engineering teams a single platform for troubleshooting Kubernetes container problems, providing live logs and a prioritized list of issues they can use to secure the environment more effectively.

This approach is designed to enable enterprises to mitigate security issues that threat actors can exploit, and to resolve critical performance issues that dampen user productivity.

Finding a way to troubleshoot Kubernetes environments

The announcement comes as more organizations are using Kubernetes and finding it difficult to secure complex containerized environments, with a survey highlighting that 94% of enterprises experienced at least one security incident in their Kubernetes environments in the last 12 months.

“The complexity of Kubernetes environments makes it challenging to anticipate and troubleshoot issues. When SREs or platform teams get wind of problems in a Kubernetes environment, they are faced with a daunting task. Kubernetes environments consist of an order of magnitude more components when compared to traditional bare metal or VM environments,” said principal product manager at Sysdig, Harry Perks.

Perks highlights two main reasons for the challenge in securing these environments; firstly, that 44% of containers live less than five minutes, and secondly, because 54% of organizations lack the in-house skills to operate Kubernetes.

“These two things make troubleshooting problems difficult at best. At worst, the time it takes to pinpoint a serious problem in a production environment can lead to extended outages or slow performance,” Perks said.

The global container and Kubernetes security market

Securing Kubernetes is a challenge many providers are clamoring to address, with researchers estimating the global container and Kubernetes security market will grow from a value of $714.0 million in 2020 to reach a value of $8.2 billion by 2030.

Sysdig currently maintains a valuation of $2.5 billion after raising $350 million as part of a series G funding round, and is competing against popular cloud monitoring providers.

One such provider is Datadog, which raised $1.03 billion in revenue last year and offers a mixture of infrastructure and container monitoring, giving users the ability to automatically discover new containers and services.

Another competitor is application performance management provider Dynatrace, which reportedly generated annual recurring revenue of $930 million and offers infrastructure and container monitoring, with automatic container discovery and real-time container visibility.

However, Perks argues that Sysdig Advisor differentiates itself from other competitors by providing more details about Kubernetes environments. “Other vendors can tell you that you have a container in a crashloopbackoff condition, but without the level of detail that Advisor can provide they aren’t able to tell you why.”