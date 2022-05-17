We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

A cloud-native security asset management platform, Sevco Security, announced enhancements and new capabilities for its Asset Correlation Engine. The company says they will allow users to keep track of changing asset inventories across several data silos in real-time. The new capabilities also enable security teams to automatically detect security holes across siloed tools.

Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Sevco is backed by SYN Ventures, 406 Ventures, Accomplice and Bill Wood Ventures. The company targets enterprises that require an accurate IT inventory. Its goal is to a uniform inventory that is continually updated to provide asset intelligence and assist security and IT teams in identifying and closing security gaps.

The company claims that its Asset Correlation Engine automates the aggregation and reconciliation of IT assets across the whole enterprise. This enables users to see how modifications to their ever-changing asset inventory affect their security posture.

Security and IT inventory monitoring

IT asset inventories are constantly changing and IT and security teams are trying to create a comprehensive, real-time awareness of their network’s assets. This is due to the increased number of devices and software apps that are connected to a company’s network infrastructure.

It’s critical to understand that assets have economic worth and provide future benefits because they can provide cash flow for any business. This makes IT asset inventory a must-have in today’s technology landscape. In the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, the inventory management solution market is predicted to reach an approximated value of $3.82 billion and increase at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Organizations can find themselves in dangerous security situations if they don’t have complete visibility into every asset they need to protect. A comprehensive asset inventory is critical, according to J.J. Guy, cofounder and CEO of Sevco Security because it serves as the foundation of every security program.

Attackers devote more time to learning about the networks they are attacking. In most situations, attackers have a greater understanding of a company’s network operations and architecture than many of the IT and security teams. In reality, when compared to the asset inventories compiled by IT and security teams, attackers’ inventories are often more precise.

Given the number of technologies used by modern organizations, Guy believes that obtaining a full unified asset perspective is almost too difficult.

“Connecting those tools and information silos isn’t enough. You must correlate those tools by combining aggregation and reconciliation in order to get a comprehensive and accurate asset inventory,” Guy said. “This is an underappreciated topic that is causing a lot of headaches for IT and security organizations.”

Accuracy, tracking, correlation

Organizations that use a configuration management database (CMDB) must build and maintain their own reconciliation rules. The use of CMDBs is necessary to identify and verify each component of an organization’s infrastructure to better manage and improve it. Sevco’s cloud-native technology is designed to simplify this process by breaking down information silos and ensuring that all IT assets are tracked and correlated. Sevco is responsible for staying current with the information ingested from each source and regularly monitoring the accuracy of the correlation. As a result, organizations receive a more accurate and comprehensive picture of their IT asset inventory and how it changes over time.

Asset tagging processes are critical for companies that rely largely on their assets for revenue generation. This is designed to enable employees to track physical equipment using tags and labels. With Sevco’s new asset tagging features, users can tag and group essential assets together, such as employee-owned bring your own device (BYOD) equipment, office locations/regions and so on.

Significant new features and capabilities have been added to the Sevco platform update, including the capability to gather intelligence from all customer data sources, the company says.

With the flexibility to select by area, domain, OS platform and more, Sevco claims it ensures appropriate distribution of customer assets around the world. It also has the capability to make more powerful searches with nested queries. The companys says users can conduct more detailed searches using the updated search query builder, which allows them to construct more complex queries. Nested queries are now fully supported, with the ability to group and nest queries.