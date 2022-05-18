We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, full-stack observability provider New Relic announced the launch of a vulnerability management solution designed to enable devops teams, site reliability engineers (SREs) and infosec teams to make sense of security vulnerabilities at scale.

Observability tools like New Relic have the potential to gather data applications throughout the environment, so enterprise security teams can efficiently identify and mitigate risks throughout the software development life cycle.

Dealing with vulnerability sprawl

The announcement comes as the number of vulnerabilities in enterprises have multiplied dramatically, with 19,733 software vulnerabilities reported in 2021 alone.

With a high volume of vulnerabilities to manage, security teams are struggling to keep up, lacking both visibility into their infrastructure and a solution to prioritize remediation of high-risk vulnerabilities first.

“Securing modern software is a complex problem that is seemingly increasing in complexity by the day,” said Ishan Mukherjee, general vice president of product go-to-market at New Relic. “The recent Log4j vulnerability is an example of the challenges security and devops teams face when running on modern architecture, and why we need to close the gaps between ITops and security.”

Mukherjee suggests that observability tools are the answer to the challenge of managing vulnerabilities at scale, by unifying application security telemetry, prioritizing risks in the environment and identifying actions users can take to remediate them.

“Observability tools are uniquely suited to troubleshoot and get more data on these systems when security vulnerabilities crop up because teams can extract the information they need without having to deploy more agents,” Mukherjee said.

The top providers in the vulnerability management market

New Relic’s product launch comes as researchers expect the global security and vulnerability management market to grow from $13.8 million in 2021 to $18.7 billion by 2026 as the number of vulnerabilities emerging increases and organizations are pressured to comply with ever-expansive data protection regulations.

While New Relic is an observability-focused security provider that focuses on the visibility of software engineering teams, it’s entering a space where it’s also competing against traditional vulnerability management solutions.

One of the organization’s main competitors is Tenable, with Nessus, a vulnerability scanner with six-sigma accuracy (the lowest false positive rate in the industry) that covers over 69,000 CVE’s and is used by over 30,000 organizations. Tenable recently announced raising revenue of $541.1 million last year.

Another competitor is Rapid7 by InsightVM, which recently reported annual recurring revenue of $599 million, with live vulnerability management dashboards, risk prioritization, and attack surface monitoring.

However, Mukherjee argues that New Relic differentiates itself from other providers by offering transparency signals across the entire tech stack.

“New Relic is the only observability platform that allows customers to easily aggregate existing security data from other providers alongside vulnerabilities detected by New Relic agents in one central view,” Mukherjee said.