Women leaders are increasingly at the center of AI innovation, and they’ll be in the spotlight at this year’s Women in AI Breakfast and Women in AI Awards as part of Transform 2022. VentureBeat is committed to shining a light on the glaring gender equity gap in the data and AI workforce – but more importantly, to offer a platform for women leaders in the industry as they work to eliminate that gap, and create an inclusive community.

We’re proud to host the fourth annual Women in AI Breakfast on July 19, live and in color at the San Francisco venue. It will be a closed-door space for in-depth discussion, high-level networking, and serious breakfasting. We’re also pleased to announce the fourth annual Women in AI Awards, which recognizes the accomplishments of the women in the AI industry.

Women in AI Breakfast

This year's Women in AI Breakfast returns live! Be sure to sign up now to join us on July 19.

The panel discussion, “How Women in Data & AI Fields Lead to Greater Diversity in Workforces and Applications,” will feature Ya Xu, the VP of Engineering and Head of Data at LinkedIn, JoAnn Stonier, Chief Data Officer at Mastercard, and more.

Our panelists will delve into AI’s unconscious bias, and how the gender gap in data and AI-centric fields can make or break how applications are developed. They’ll explore the way bias affects everything from financing and health care, to who’s encouraged to pursue STEM education and enter tech fields. And they’ll talk about how increasing the number of women and BIPOC individuals at every level can shine a light on that bias, help conquer it, and improve diversity of all kinds – the ultimate goal.

Women in AI Awards

And then once again, VentureBeat will help honor the extraordinary women leaders across the AI industry with the Women in AI Awards. Candidates can be nominated in one of five categories:

Responsibility & Ethics of AI

AI Entrepreneur

AI Research

AI Mentorship

Rising Star.

Winners are selected based on their commitment to the industry, their work to increase inclusivity in the field, and their positive influence in the community.

Learn more about the nomination process here, and submit your nominations here by Thursday, June 30, 2022.

