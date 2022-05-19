We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, post-quantum security company QuSecure released QuProtect, a quantum orchestration platform that can offer organizations end-to-end quantum network security and cryptographic orchestration.

QuProtect uses standards and compliance-based security architecture to offer users endpoint zero-trust endpoint management and quantum cryptography as part of an end-to-end security solution.

For enterprises, QuProtect’s approach is designed to not only secure access to endpoints in the network, but to protect their communication with quantum encryption so that communications can’t be decrypted.

The announcement comes as concerns over post-quantum threats are growing following the White House’s mandate that organizations take steps to secure themselves against post-quantum threats before quantum computers have the computing power needed to decrypt traditional public-key algorithms.

Founder and COO of QuSecure, Skip Sanzeri argues that organizations now need to shift approaches toward digital security and embrace quantum computing.

“Making this shift now is essential as advances in quantum computing will disrupt the global paradigm of political, economic, military, and societal systems, sometimes for the better but often for the worse,” Sanzeri. said

“The world is facing the largest upgrade cycle in computer history as all our current public key encryption must be upgraded to post-quantum since quantum computers will break this encryption (via Shor’s algorithm).”

What’s happening in the quantum security market

QuSecure’s launch occurs as the global quantum cryptography market is slowly growing, with researchers estimating the market at $89 million in 2020 and projecting it will reach a value of $214 million by 2025 as more organizations look to bolster their defenses against post-quantum threats.

The organization is competing against a number of other providers, including Sandbox AQ, a SaaS provider that leverages quantum technology and AI to mitigate operational challenges (though this is mainly hypothetical at this stage), which recently spun off of Google’s parent company Alphabet with 9 figures in funding.

It’s also competing with Quantum Xchange, a post-quantum provider currently valued at $59 million following a $13.5 million Series A funding round last year, that offers a key distribution system called Phio Trusted Exchange, which protects encryption keys against post-quantum threats while providing post-quantum cryptography.

The key difference between QuSecure QuProtect and these solutions is that the latter isn’t solely a cryptography solution but an end-to-end orchestration platform for quantum resilience with endpoint management capabilities.