We’re almost halfway through 2022, and the gender pay gap for women is still a thing. It still persists for many factors, but the monetary reality, according to Payscale’s 2022 State of the Gender Pay Gap Report is that the uncontrolled gender pay gap (which measures median salary for all men and women), is $0.82 for every $1 that men make. The gap hasn’t narrowed at all and remains the same as last year.

The report also underlines that race and gender intersect to result in wider pay gaps for women of color. American Indian and Native Alaskan women (who make $0.71 to every $1 a white man makes) and Hispanic women ($0.78 for every $1 a white man makes) experience the widest gender pay gaps in regards to the uncontrolled gender pay gap.

It’s an issue that arises time and time again. Sheryl Sandberg, Meta’s chief operating officer, and author of Lean In, has said of the problem, “If you fix the pay gap, you would lift three million women out of poverty in the U.S. and you would cut the child poverty rate in half”. Even accounting for issues such as differences in experience, time spent at work and occupations, Sandberg still says there is a 38% differential that can’t be explained. “It is bias… it is gender. There’s no other explanation.”

However, there are signs younger women won’t accept lower pay as they progress into the workforce. A piece of 2021 research from jobs site Indeed discovered that 48% of teenage girls aged between 16 and 18 would rule out working for an organization that has a gender pay gap which disproportionately affects women.

“The widening of the gender pay gap this year is another backward step on the road to pay equality,” said Deepa Somasundari, Indeed’s senior director of ESG strategic initiatives.

“Employees should be paid fairly for their work as when this happens we make society fairer, too. Encouragingly, many workers seem tired of the status quo and our survey suggests that young people are willing to pick up the mantle on workplace equity and nudge employers into rethinking unfair or opaque pay.”

Hubspot

Why it’s good: Hubspot came in at number 12 out of 75 in Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women 2021. “The people and the leadership team are all driven by the mission and support one another. It’s a safe place to take a big risk and learn from it. “They’re really trying to make a place where you can bring your authentic self to work,” was the employee rationale. Additionally, Hubspot is working hard to bridge gender gaps. It has several programs in place including the Women@HubSpot Employee Resource Group, a global community created by employees, meant to empower, inspire and support women from every background across departments and the company’s international offices.

Where it’s located: With its global HQ in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Hubspot has offices globally, including Canada, Germany, Ireland, the UK, France, Belgium, Japan and Singapore.

Deloitte

Why it’s good: Deloitte placed 51st on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women 2021. “It is a very driven organization. It helps you be your best and offers developmental growth throughout the year so you are always thinking about your future and achieving your goals,” was the employee rationale. The company is working internally to do better and reducing pay gaps is an integral part of its inclusion strategy. Deloitte has voluntarily reported its gender pay gap since 2015 and its ethnicity pay gap since 2017.

Where it’s located: There are more than 100 locations globally with Deloitte’s headquarters located in New York City.

Indeed

Why it’s good: Indeed tackles issues around the gender pay gap in a number of ways, providing resources and information on pay equity for companies which use its platform to advertise their vacancies. It also conducts research and publishes thought leadership-based analysis on workplace issues, including gender pay gaps, through its Hiring Lab platform.

Where it’s located: The company is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut, and it has many other national and international locations, including New York, San Francisco, San Mateo, Seattle, and Stamford. Elsewhere, you can find Indeed offices in Amsterdam, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hyderabad, London, Paris, Sydney, Tokyo, Zürich and Toronto.

