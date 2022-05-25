We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Advanced Micro Devices unveiled confidential virtual machines on Google Cloud, powered by AMD Epyc processors.

The VMs are on the existing the N2D and C2D VMs on Google Cloud. These VMs extend the AMD Epyc processor portfolio of confidential computing on Google Cloud with the performance of 3rd Gen Epyc processors in

compute-optimized VMs.

A key Confidential Computing component provided by AMD Epyc processors is AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV), part of AMD Infinity Guard. This advanced hardware-based security feature encrypts full system memory and individual virtual machine memory as well as isolating the VM memory from the hypervisor, without dramatically impacting performance.

“AMD has worked collaboratively with Google Cloud and Google’s security experts to provide customers access to advanced security technology while still achieving high performance in their workloads,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president of the cloud business unit at AMD, in a statement. “With 3 rd Gen AMD Epyc processors powering the new confidential computing offerings from Google Cloud, customers can continue to enjoy the general purpose and

compute optimized workload capabilities they’ve had from Google Cloud, all while feeling confident in the security of their data.”

With the expansion of confidential computing in N2D and C2D VMs, Google Cloud customers now have access to advanced hardware enabled security features powered by the AMD Epyc processors that will help protect sensitive, wide-variety workloads.

“By providing our customers with advanced security technology from 3rd Gen AMD Epyc processors, we’re not only delivering more performance, but also optimizing confidential computing for more types of workloads,” said Nelly Porter, group product manager at Google Cloud, in a statement. “At Google Cloud, we believe that continuously investing in emerging technologies like confidential computing with partners like AMD will help us address our customers’ most pressing privacy concerns.”