We’re excited to send out a call for speakers for MetaBeat, the first dedicated Metaverse event for enterprise hosted by VentureBeat.

Brought to you by VentureBeat, the content leader in AI, as well as the event organizer of GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse, MetaBeat will take place in-person on October 3-4, 2022 at SVN West in San Francisco. The event will feature a demo hall, breakout content tracks, and experiential and networking opportunities.

As companies are now realizing, the implications for the metaverse go far beyond gaming. Do you have a perspective about the future of the metaverse and what it means for enterprise companies now and over the next 10 years?

Why should business leaders be taking this “buzzword” seriously as the next revolution of the internet, and how will the metaverse change the way a company communicates and collaborates internally as well with clients and consumers?

We are looking for industry leaders to talk about the transformative tech that’s underlying the metaverse: everything from VR technology, virtual communication solutions, interoperability, AI, security and compliance.

If you’ve got expertise on what the metaverse means for enterprises, and want to be part of this leading metaverse event, we want to hear from you by June 30. Apply now!