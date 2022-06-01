The United States is the largest tech market in the world, representing 33% of the global total. In monetary terms that’s around $1.8 trillion in value this year, according to a report from Comptia.

The report also projects that the tech industry is on pace to exceed $5.3 trillion in 2022 and will return to its previous growth pattern of 5-6% growth year-on-year. Employment is robust in the sector too. Stronger than overall employment, it enjoys lower unemployment rates and stronger job prospects. Tech jobs are expected to grow at about twice the rate of overall employment in the U.S., with many occupations growing at four to five times the national rate.

It is particularly welcome news since by 2025, CompTIA’s Cyberstates report finds that the IT services and custom software development services sector has an estimated jobs multiplier of 4.8. This means for every job in this tech subsector, an estimated 4.8 additional jobs are created or supported through direct, indirect, or induced means – great news for the economy as a whole.

New growth scope in the form of the metaverse is on the way too. The size of this market is predicted to attain $678.8 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, and the metaverse is predicted to lead to the creation of new job titles and roles too as adoption accelerates.

But right now, what are the in-demand tech skills that are driving job creation and top salaries? Tech firms are hiring in these 10 areas:

Cybersecurity Cloud Computing AI and Machine Learning Data Analytics and Data Science Blockchain DevOps AR/VR Android/iOS Development UX/UI Software Engineering

If you’re looking for a new role this year, we’ve highlighted three worth checking out below. And for plenty more open roles in these areas, you can browse the VentureBeat Job Board.

Senior Product Scientist — Fraud, Indeed

The company: It is the world’s number one jobs’ site and Indeed’s primary objective is to help people get jobs. Over 250 million people visit the site every month, to browse free, easy-to-apply-for roles.

The role: As a member of the anti-fraud solutions team, the Senior Product Scientist — Fraud, will be working to build features to help keep Indeed’s platform free of spam and fraud content and to increase safety and security for both employers and job seekers. You will define and track fraud metrics to proactively identify issues, helping the larger team combat fraud, own deep-dive investigations into fraudulent behavior and find new opportunities and design and interpret production experiments in a high class imbalance scenario.

You’ll need: Five years’ of professional industry experience in data science, business analytics or data analysis as well as a BS or PhD in computer science, statistics, mathematics or a closely related quantitative field. You will also need experience coding in Python, R or another advanced data programming language.

Apply for the Senior Product Scientist — Fraud role

Senior Infrastructure Software Engineer (Remote, Americas), Shopify

The company: Millions of businesses in more than 175 countries use Shopify. It is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market and manage a retail business of any size.

The role: A Senior Infrastructure Software Engineer at Shopify will cover disciplines of site reliability engineering and infrastructure engineering to ensure infrastructure is able to scale massively while staying resilient. You’ll get to work autonomously on engaging projects in an area you’re passionate about, including building on top of one of the largest Kubernetes deployments in Google Cloud.

You’ll need: Experience with Shopify’s core infrastructure technologies and frameworks such as Ruby, Rails, Go, Kubernetes, MySQL, Redis, Memcached, Docker, CI Pipelines, Kafka, ElasticSearch and Google Cloud.

Apply for the Senior Infrastructure Software Engineer role

Cloud Network DevOps Engineer, Macquarie Group Limited

The company: Macquarie Group Limited is an Australian financial services group, employing more than 17,000 staff in 33 markets. It is the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager and Australia’s top-ranked mergers and acquisitions adviser.

The role: Macquarie Group has a large cloud presence and with a “Cloud right” strategy, it is rapidly getting bigger. In this team, the Cloud Network DevOps Engineer will be involved in some great projects with AWS, GCP, Azure and Private Cloud platforms all over the world. The team is currently based in Sydney and Melbourne and is now looking to expand into Houston.

You’ll need: 5+ years relevant experience as well as Cloud Ops experience in AWS, GCP, Azure, VMWare NSX-T and Terraform. You’ll also need to be proficient in Python and/or Ruby.

Apply for the Cloud Network DevOps Engineer role

