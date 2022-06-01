We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Today, access management and authentication provider SecureAuth announced the launch of Arculix, a security automation platform with edge passwordless technology and continuous authentication capabilities.

Enterprises can deploy the platform as part of an end-to-end access management solution or to integrate with any industry-standard identity provider to continuously authenticate users in enterprise environments.

Arculix will enable users to deliver authentication and SSO across applications, devices, and things, by using automated risk-based behavioral modeling powered by AI and machine learning to authenticate user’s claimed identities.

For security teams, the solution has the potential to help manage customer and employee identities through a single identity management solution.

Riding the wave of the passwordless movement

The announcement comes shortly after Apple, Google, and Microsoft unveiled support for future FIDO passwordless options to enable billions of users to login password-free.

This new passwordless movement is occurring amid an explosion in password-based attacks, such as phishing attempts, with research revealing that phishing attacks grew 29% globally last year to reach a record of 873.9 million attacks.

Now vendors investing in passwordless technology are attempting to eliminate passwords as part of the attack surface, to eliminate the risk of credential theft.

“As today’s threat landscape continues to evolve with new adversaries and tactics, it’s more important than ever for companies to continuously authentic through a user’s digital journey. Organizations are trying to balance user experience and security while supply chain security is becoming crucial with B2B transactions,” said CEO at SecureAuth, Paul Trulove.

“With Arculix, our customers are getting the best of passwordless, continuous authentication across all users to address the challenges of a diverse threat landscape, digital identity demand and productivity,” Trulove said.

The password authentication market

In response to the FIDO-led passwordless movement, many organizations are investing heavily in passwordless authentication solutions, which is why researchers anticipate the global passwordless authentication market will grow from a value of $12.79 billion in 2021 to reach a value of $53.64 billion by 2030.

One of the most significant providers in the market is Okta, which provides a passwordless solution called Okta FastPass that enables employees to register their devices to a University Directory so they can login password free on devices, browsers, desktop applications, and native mobile applications.

Okta also offers users email magic links so they can login through verified emails. Okta recently announced raising $1.30 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2022.

Another competitor is Auth0, which proves the Auth0 Identity Platform solution for authenticating users across applications with a customisable login process, single sign-on with the option to authentic users password-free via email, SMS, or magic links. Okta acquired Auth0 for $6.5 billion last year.

One of the key differentiators of Arculix is that it can be deployed as an SaaS service model across hybrid, private clouds, and in isolated, air gapped environments.