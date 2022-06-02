Data observability software maker LogicMonitor today launched a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based unified observability platform called LM Envision that it claims gives enterprises more control of infrastructure and applications and enables optimization of their IT data supply chains.

The announcement was made at LM Elevate, LogicMonitor’s annual in-person conference for IT professionals and technologists, held at The Glasshouse, in New York City.

LM Envision is engineered to assess the health of thousands of IT assets and applications that generate millions of operational IT data points that constitute the IT data supply chain, CEO Christina Kosmowski told VentureBeat.

“LM Envision enables different ops teams to come together on data and key insights, helping to address the fractured IT that CIOs are struggling to hold together,” Kosmowski said. “While we have purpose-built this platform for the cloud, LogicMonitor is the only vendor in this space that can claim full support for observability that spans customers’ IT environments from on-premises all the way to hybrid and multicloud platforms. With our focus on AIops, LM Envision and our single platform vision pave the way for more innovations to come, with the self-healing enterprise on the horizon.”

Massive volumes of data call for expanded tech stacks

Because IT environments continue to become more complex – due to multiplying data streams, hybrid-cloud deployments, heavier apps containing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) components and other factors – LogicMonitor has designed its highly scalable observability platform to ingest, process and analyze massive volumes of data that drives faster assessment and management of the health of the overall IT and application infrastructure, Kosmowski said.

LogicMonitor users have validated that this software is capable of troubleshooting from the infrastructure level all the way down to the application level, with extensibility that features more than 2,000 integrations, out-of-the-box thresholding and logic to immediately spot trends and anomalies, Kosmowski said. This single-platform approach will enable CIOs to gain cross-enterprise visibility and make data-driven decisions, Kosmowski said.

“We started out as an infrastructure monitoring platform, so we were born in the cloud,” Kosmowski told VentureBeat. “And we provided on-premises as well as cloud infrastructure monitoring tools. We had such great success with our customers. As a matter of fact, we’re really the only one in the industry that can partner with companies as they’re migrating to the cloud and in this hybrid environment. So, we’ve been really pushed and asked by our customers to continue to expand up the technology stacks that we’ve added logs capability as well as application performance management capabilities so that we can ingest large amounts of data to look for those anomalies. We can serve them up in a dashboard, set up a ‘self-healing’ automated fix, or alert or connect to the system of choice that the company might be using for tickets and remediation.”

Improved and added features

New features announced as part of LM Envision include:

Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Enables customers to identify application bottlenecks and optimize performance, providing an external view of website and service performance through synthetic monitoring.

Enables customers to identify application bottlenecks and optimize performance, providing an external view of website and service performance through synthetic monitoring. Cloud Monitoring Enhancements: Expanded coverage for cloud and container visibility and insights for AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure and Kubernetes environments.

Expanded coverage for cloud and container visibility and insights for AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure and Kubernetes environments. Logs Advanced Search : New query language that enables customers to use LogicMonitor for log aggregation and management and surface logs more quickly during troubleshooting.

: New query language that enables customers to use LogicMonitor for log aggregation and management and surface logs more quickly during troubleshooting. Terraform Integration: Automatically adds newly provisioned infrastructure into LogicMonitor, allowing customers to improve their existing IT ecosystem with increased speed and consistency.

Automatically adds newly provisioned infrastructure into LogicMonitor, allowing customers to improve their existing IT ecosystem with increased speed and consistency. StackStorm Integration : Automate remediation and other actions in response to LogicMonitor alerts to streamline incident response.

: Automate remediation and other actions in response to LogicMonitor alerts to streamline incident response. AIops Alert Troubleshooting Context: Alert aggregation and contextual logs, topology and graphs to help customers reduce MTTR.

The LM Envision unified observability platform helps CIOs with IT-business alignment by correlating IT metrics with business metrics by adding the necessary data context within the IT data supply chain. Additional features include:

Push metrics API : Bringing in data from nearly any system into LogicMonitor, which can be used to add business context to dashboards, reports and more.

: Bringing in data from nearly any system into LogicMonitor, which can be used to add business context to dashboards, reports and more. Logs modules and data sources : Provides out-of-the-box ease in data onboarding, search and analytics of key logging data sources.

: Provides out-of-the-box ease in data onboarding, search and analytics of key logging data sources. OpenTelemetry: Incorporates business context directly into your microservices to correlate traces to the health of business services.

Gartner Research ranks LogicMonitor in a market sector that includes competitors like SolarWinds’ Network Performance Monitor, OpManager, Paessler PRTG, ExtraHop Reveal, Cisco Prime Infrastructure, Azure Network Watcher and Nagios XI.

LM Envision is generally available beginning today for new and existing customers. Existing customers, along with managed service providers, can upgrade by adding these features to their current packages.