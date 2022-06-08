As the Great Resignation evolves into the Great Reshuffle, companies continue to battle for the best talent across the globe. The talent wars are particularly fierce for the skills of digital builders — the developers and digital marketers tasked with building digital experiences for customers and other end users.

Contentful’s survey found that the technology a company uses is essential to attracting and retaining top talent as well as enabling that talent to meet and exceed company goals. The findings revealed that a staggering 85% of digital builders said they would leave a job or consider doing so based on dissatisfaction with their software and tools.

Additionally, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents also said that the software and tools their company gave them to work with was a direct reflection of how they value them as an employee. Another two-thirds (66%) of digital builders also indicated that the software they use impacts their job satisfaction “a lot.”

Surprisingly, many of the respondents felt their companies weren’t equipping them with the right tools to do their jobs. Over three-quarters (78%) of digital builders believed their company needs to adopt new technology to help them deliver against the company goals.

Clearly, as workforces are increasingly distributed, traditional office perks like ping pong tables or free lunch aren’t cutting it for in-demand workers. Employees simply want to work with the best tools to do their jobs.

The report findings are based on a survey of 439 digital builders (231 developers and 208 digital marketers), conducted in the United States in March 2022.

