BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 9, 2022–

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jeffrey Luber, Chief Executive Officer of binx health, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New England Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Jeffrey Luber based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005381/en/

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jeffrey Luber, Chief Executive Officer of binx health, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New England Award winner. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is a true privilege and honor to be named as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 New England Award Winner,” said Jeffrey Luber, Chief Executive Officer of binx health. “I’ve been very fortunate to be shoulder-to-shoulder with an amazing team at binx, where talent and mission have come together to expand access to care for underserved populations everywhere. Through advanced point-of-care solutions and novel at-home collection modalities, we’ve defined a new category of care at binx designed to reach those most in need, in the places too often overlooked by today’s healthcare system.”

binx health creates value at-scale for large populations allowing their partners to combat health access and health equity issues by creating convenient ways for patients to receive necessary care. The diagnostic testing paradigm has had very little innovation since the 1950s and has never been fully optimized to put the patient in the center of their own care. Luber has recognized this gap and continues to ensure that convenience and quality are at the heart of binx health’s programs. Luber’s culture and mission for expanded care access permeates the company’s teams in both the US and UK, manifesting in a drive to innovate and change the status quo.

As a New England award winner, Luber will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

In prior years, EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational and notable leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Cherie Kloss of SnapNurse

Saeju Jeong of Noom

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

James Park of Fitbit

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

Jim Taiclet of American Tower

Mike Salguero of ButcherBox

Langley Steinert of CarGurus

Edward Briscoe Rodgers and Stefania Mallett of ezCater

Mike Massaro of Flywire

Nicole Sahin of Globalization Partners

Stephane Bancel of Moderna Therapeutics

Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer of NOBULL

Joe De Sena of Spartan Race

Chris Comparato, Aman Narang, Steve Fredette, Jon Grimm of Toast.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In New England, sponsors also include DLA Piper, fama PR, Inc., Morgan Lewis, Nixon Peabody LLP, and Woodruff-Sawyer & Company.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About binx health

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient. The Company works with large corporate partners and institutions who have access to large patient populations and have a significant interest in delivering or facilitating better healthcare to provide access to and enable more streamlined delivery of diagnostic testing and care. Its omnichannel platform includes the point-of-care io platform, which puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, and the Company’s suite of physician-mediated and medical guideline-driven, at-home sample collection offerings, which bring high-quality testing, population health tools, and seamless digital integration capability to those unable or unwilling to visit a clinic location.

binx’s io platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea from male and female specimens that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Its platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. For more information, visit www.binx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005381/en/

Shani Lewis

LaVoieHealthScience

slewis@lavoiehealthscience.com

(617) 865-5554