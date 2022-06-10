New research from Freshworks shows that businesses are facing a potential crisis due to inadequate workplace technology – and easy software is the solution.

The research found that nine in 10 (91%) employees reported that they’re frustrated with their work software and a staggering 71% of leaders acknowledge that employees will consider looking for a new job if their current employer does not provide access to the tools, technology or information they need to do their jobs well. Amid the talent war, nearly half of employees globally are still considering changing jobs, and easy-to-use technology is an essential contributor to employee satisfaction.

Workplace tech isn’t living up to the expectations of its users. The report found that employees reported widespread failures from the workplace technology they use every day. Top complaints included slow speeds (51%), extended IT response times (34%), lack of collaboration between departments (30%), missing important features/capabilities (28%) and lack of automation (25%).

Insufficient technology doesn’t just harm the employee experience – it’s also harming the wider business. Throughout the pandemic, businesses spent an estimated $15 billion extra per week on technology to enable remote working, according to KPMG. Freshworks’ survey reveals that dated tech is restricting business productivity, as frustrated employees grapple with daily IT challenges. More than half (57%) of unsatisfied employees say their current software makes them less productive. Nearly half (44%) of employees surveyed say the time spent dealing with technology issues has increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

And employee stress levels are soaring due to limiting technology – nearly half (49%) of employees surveyed report that inadequate workplace technology causes them to feel stressed and 48% claim it has negatively impacted their mental health. Business leaders agree, with 38% reporting that their failure to deliver adequate workplace technology to their stakeholders causes them to feel stressed.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel, with 44% of employees saying easier-to-use software would help reduce their burnout.

Read the full report by Freshworks.