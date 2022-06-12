Intel shared the details of 13 papers with innovations in chip manufacturing for the upcoming VLSI Symposium chip design conference.

The work was done by Intel Technology Development, Intel Labs and Intel Design Engineering teams.

Intel exec Ben Sell talked about four of the disclosures with the press this week, and Intel is unveiling more circuit innovation that employs Compute Near Memory (CNM) techniques to improve eight-core RISC-V processor.

The 2022 IEEE Symposium on VLSI Technology and Circuits will run from June 13 to June 17 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Researchers from Intel are presenting 13 papers, including results of a new advanced CMOS FinFET technology, Intel 4, demonstrating more than 20% performance gain at iso-power over Intel 7.

Intel executive vice president, Raja Koduri, will participate in a Circuits panel session called “Building the 2030 Workforce: How to attract great students and what to teach them?”

Specifically, Intel is publishing the results of a new advanced complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) fin field-effect transistor (FinFET) technology, Intel 4, demonstrating more than 20% transistor performance gain at iso-power over the Intel 7 process.

The Intel 4 process enables a two-fold reduction in the area of the high-performance logic library, and uses extreme ultraviolet (EUV) extensively to simplify the process flow while also reducing design effort relative to Intel 7. These and the other key technology advancements presented will fuel a new generation of Intel products as Intel progresses on its roadmap set last July to introduce five process nodes in four years.

Intel is also unveiling novel methods and improvements to foundational circuits that will serve as vital components of future solutions. One such circuit innovation employs Compute Near Memory (CNM) techniques to improve the performance of an eight-core RISC-V processor and will be featured in a spotlight demo at the symposium. These and future innovations developed at Intel will not only support Intel’s product portfolio, but they are also intended to benefit customers of Intel’s new foundry business, Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

Intel will also demonstrate MOCVD of 2D materials directly on a 300 millimeter Si platform, including p-type WSe2 for the first time, for BEOL- and FEOL-application spaces. MoS2 nFETs show variability that increases with scaled geometry.