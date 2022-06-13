We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

As the tech industry continues to find its footing more than two years into the pandemic, and companies get antsy to return to the office, data shows The Great Resignation isn’t slowing down any time soon. More than ever before, there’s a demand for flexibility.

DigitalOcean’s latest research suggests that developers are especially disgruntled with tech companies’ return-to-office plans, with nearly half (42%) — and almost double the general average — reporting they are or may consider leaving their jobs in 2022 if they haven’t already done so. Furthermore, over a quarter (27%) had already started a new job in the past year, suggesting they knew what was coming.

Motivations for leaving jobs are consistent among those who have already left and those considering leaving, with compensation, remote and flexible work environments and better benefits being the top factors.

Further demonstrating the flexibility developers crave, the data shows that 8% of those who left their job, and 9% of those developers looking to leave their jobs, are doing so to start their own companies.

Given this context, it’s fair to question whether or not Big Tech shot themselves in the foot with their hybrid strategies. DigitalOcean is calling this the “Great Redistribution,” as tech workers — and developers in particular — forge new paths and create new, often better opportunities for themselves.

This report was conducted through an online survey link from April 19, 2022, to May 19, 2022, and garnered 2,598 completed responses. DigitalOcean distributed the link to various sample sources, including their email lists and open source groups.

Read the full report by DigitalOcean.