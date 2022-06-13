To further strengthen our commitment to providing industry-leading coverage of data technology, VentureBeat is excited to welcome Andrew Brust and Tony Baer as regular contributors. Watch for their articles in the Data Pipeline.

Striim, a real-time data integration and streaming platform, has been iterating rapidly on its platform of late. Last month, the company announced Striim Cloud on Google Cloud to ease real-time data streaming for customers of Google’s cloud. And just last week, it released the latest version of its platform: 4.1. The new version offers users tools to help with their streaming use cases, management tasks, and configurations, seeking to increase team collaboration with automation.

Deep dive into Google Cloud and Striim

Last month, Striim joined forces with Google Cloud. The Google tie-up is in line with Striim’s goal of accelerating growth in streaming data integration and providing ways for customers to make the database migration from on-prem to cloud easy. Now, with Striim, users can migrate their database and workflows to the cloud with the help of Striim’s StreamShift migration service and host their data and operations on Google Cloud. In doing so, Striim says, those customers can meet their compliance requirements while reducing cost and increasing scalability and flexibility. Striim Cloud on Google Cloud is available for all Striim customers and it allows users from a range of backgrounds to be participate in real-time data integration and streaming workflows with the help of Striim’s UI, which the company says is fully-automated and intuitive.

Regarding the Google Cloud partnership and pain points Striim is trying to solve, Alok Pareek, Executive Vice President, Products at Striim said that, “Data teams struggle to manage data and infrastructure across different systems that span on-premises to multiple clouds. They want to unify their data and build a real-time source of truth without adding yet another puzzle piece to the infrastructure they need to manage. Striim Cloud Enterprise on Google Cloud enables customers to do just that.”

The new capabilities allow Striim users to achieve a multi-cloud solution that includes Google Cloud while reducing overall total cost of ownership (TCO) in managing multiple systems. Striim says its platform lets users reach data wherever and whenever it needs to be analyzed – without dealing with complicated database migration processes. Striim’s database- and location-agnostic architecture allows for data movement between the supported source and target database via automatic data transformation. Fully managed features, such as auto-scale, auto-upgrades, cross-regional disaster recovery, data backups, single sign-on, role-based access control (RBAC), and multi-factor authentication (MFA), are part of the platform as well.

Event Transform 2022 Join us at the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers in-person July 19 and virtually from July 20-28. Register Here

Why the Google Cloud partnership matters

It’s clear that data streaming is big nowadays; in a fast-moving world, data is most meaningful right after it is received. Combined with Striim’s latest 4.1 version, which released new change data capture (CDC) adapters for faster data reading, users can read data from multiple sources and write them to supported a Google target service or endpoint. This lets users process, analyze and store data on GCP while using a single, fully-managed SaaS platform. Striim says users can gain flexibility while reducing costs by taking advantage of real-time processing.

What’s next Striim Cloud on Google Cloud?

Building and managing data pipelines takes time, especially when there is a need for greater scalability, as is typically the case in streaming data scenarios. Striim Cloud on Google Cloud offers a fully-managed solution for real-time streaming that allows enterprises to focus on an important goal: activating impactful business decisions in real-time.